Patina Restaurant Group Helps Raise More Thank $50K for Critically Ill Children and Their Families in Partnership With Give Kids The World

Ahead of launching guests 220 miles up into orbit for an “out of this world” meal, Patina Restaurant Group, with the help of supporters of Give Kids The World who were invited to bid on a prize package, raised over $50,000 to provide wish trips for seriously ill children and their families.

What’s Happening:

Patina Restaurant Group is proud to announce that, in partnership with non-profit Give Kids The World, it has helped raise $51,930 to support the wish trips of seriously ill children and their deserving families. These funds will be used to aid in the fulfillment of over 8,000 wishes in 2020.

In advance of the opening of Space 220 Epcot Walt Disney World Resort

Space 220 Restaurant is an immersive culinary experience that promises a journey like no other as guests are launched into the height of dining, a simulated 220 miles above Earth’s surface. Dinner will be served inside the Centauri Space Station, suspended in orbit directly above Mission: SPACE

By making a donation to Give Kids The World, supporters provided the means to help fulfill life-changing wish trips for seriously ill children and their families battling the unthinkable. These cost-free vacations are complete with accommodations, donated theme park tickets, meals, and more. The goal is to create an experience that inspires a renewed sense of hope and happiness that lasts long after each family returns home.

What They’re Saying:

Marketing Director, Kyle Collins, on behalf of Patina Restaurant Group and parent company, Delaware North: “Patina Restaurant Group is honored to support Give Kids The World in their mission to create magical moments for wish families. The incredible work that they do is near and dear to our hearts, making them our local charity of choice here in Orlando. We look forward to welcoming the prize winners that helped make this all possible to our Space 220 Restaurant.”