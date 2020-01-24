Disney Celebrates Lunar New Year on Chinese Social Media with Release of Celebratory Posters

To help celebrate the Lunar New Year (and help promote the films of the upcoming year) Disney has taken to Chinese Social Media, specifically microblogging site Weibo, and released beautiful posters of the films that will be released during the year of the rat.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has taken to Chinese social media site Weibo and released numerous beautifully crafted posters to help celebrate this year’s Lunar New Year.
- Posters were created for the films being released this year from all Disney brands and studios.
- Marvel’s Black Widow, The Eternals, and The New Mutants are featured alongside Pixar’s Onward, and Soul.
- Walt Disney Animation Studios is represented by Raya and the Last Dragon and Walt Disney Pictures’ Jungle Cruise and the upcoming live-action Mulan also have a poster of their own.
- Fox’s West Side Story, Death on the Nile, The King’s Man, and summer comedy Free Guy each have a poster as well.
- Each image is beautifully designed, using culturally accurate looks and styles and also contain subtle, or in some cases, not-so-subtle story elements integrated into the design.
- Ironically, though presented to help celebrate the Lunar New Year, not all of the films (as of press time) have been given a release date in China.
- Domestic release dates for the featured films are:
- Onward – March 6th, 2020
- Mulan – March 27th, 2020
- The New Mutants – April 3rd, 2020
- Black Widow – May 1st, 2020
- Soul – June 19th, 2020
- Free Guy – July 3rd, 2020
- Jungle Cruise – July 24th, 2020
- The King’s Man – September 18th, 2020
- Death on the Nile – October 9th, 2020
- The Eternals – November 6th, 2020
- Raya and the Last Dragon – November 25th, 2020
- West Side Story – December 18th, 2020
