More Details Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite on February 12th and 13th

Fresh on the Jellied Heels of last night’s Disneyland After Dark event, 80s Nite, the Disney Parks Blog has released more about the upcoming Sweetheart’s Nite, the next in the Disneyland After Dark event series.

What’s Happening:

The Happiest Place on Earth transforms into the most romantic for Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts Nite at Disneyland park. Love will definitely be in the air during this special, after-park hours event, which includes unique entertainment, special food, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, collectible merchandise and more.

While the event on Feb. 13 is sold out, there are still tickets available for guests to take their special someone on Feb. 12! Sweethearts Nite takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Disneyland park

Offerings for the special nite include: Magical entertainment Hop aboard the Mark Twain for a moonlight cruise. Those looking to get in the groove can boogie down at a love song-themed dance party. For a nostalgic treat, Golden Horseshoe will be transformed into “Tempus Fugit Celebration,” paying tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney’s 30th anniversary D23: The official Disney Fan Club) Character encounters Enjoy encounters with darling Disney couples, including Princess Tiana and Naveen, Hercules and Megara, and of course, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Waltz beside the world’s best-loved Disney couples at a glitzy royal ball, featuring Aurora and Prince Phillip, Jasmine and Aladdin, Cinderella and Prince Charming and others! Limited-time food Savor a scrumptious menu of sweet and savory shareables. Yummy nibbles and sips to look forward to include the Pucker Up Churro at the Tomorrowland cart and Sweet Cherry-Nova Milkshake at Galactic Grill. At Plaza Inn, the Sweethearts Dining Package will feature a three-course prix fixe meal of Spaghetti and Meatballs plate, Caesar Salad, Herbed Breadsticks, Cannoli and Beverage. Fireworks extravaganza Swoon over a pyrotechnical spectacle, lighting up the night sky and hearts! Photo opportunities Immersive photo backdrops will be on scene featuring sweet scenes from iconic Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp, Tangled, WALL-E, and others! Guests who attend the event will also receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event. Merchandise Commemorate the occasion with special event merchandise, including a lightweight Sweethearts Nite hoodie and two-piece limited-edition sweetheart pin set – designed to share! For those looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for their sweetheart, the Emporium will have beautiful fine jewelry at the Crislu trunk show where guests will meet the designer, Amireh Parstabar and receive a free gift with purchase. After-hour access to attractions Ride popular attractions in Disneyland park with less time waiting in line! Guests will also have mix-in access to the park starting at 6 p.m. Though it should be noted that for those interested, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will not be available during this special event.



