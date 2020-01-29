Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite Features Archival TRON Exhibit

As part of the Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite event, The Walt Disney Archives and the Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library assembled an exhibit of TRON artifacts. The one-night-only exhibit is located on the top floor of the Star Wars Launch Bay building (aka the America Sings building). Check out some of the images below.

Sweethearts’ Nite: February 12 and 13, 2020

February 12 and 13, 2020 PIXAR Nite: March 5, 2020

March 5, 2020 Villains Nite: April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020 Star Wars Nite: August 27, 2020

