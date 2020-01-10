Details About Exclusive Offerings at Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite Released Ahead of Event on January 29th

by | Jan 10, 2020 5:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Another entry in the special event series, Disneyland After Dark, “80’s Nite” is nearly upon us and the Disney Parks Blog has given us a little taste of some of the offerings that will be at the special separately-ticketed event.

What’s Happening:

  • Late last year, Disneyland announced the next four special Disneyland After Dark events for early 2020, each with a distinct and different theme. The first of these is 80’s Nite, and takes place on January 29th at 9:00 PM.
  • As with any special event, there are numerous unique offerings that aren’t available any other visit. Earlier today, we got a look at what’s offered during 80’s Nite.
  • Limited-time food will include a special menu of tasty, decade-inspired bites and sips. Fantabulous dishes include the Sloppy Joe Specialty Burger at Red Rose Taverne and Radical Rib Sandwich at Galactic Grill. For treats, guests can indulge in a Peanut Butter Pieces Churro while sipping on The Wagon-ade.
  • Guests can step into immersive photo backdrops with nostalgic themes, such as TRON, Mousercise, The Little Mermaid, Oliver & Company, and more! Guests who attend the event will also receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the event.
  • Arguably, the main draw to 80’s Nite will be Videopolis. Guests can head to the Fantasyland Theatre and boogie to the decade’s hottest hits with the limited return of Disneyland’s classic music video dance party that celebrates the ‘80s with a VJ playing the ultimate collection of music videos from the era.
  • “Awesome After Dark – Fireworks To The Max!” fireworks show will kick off Disneyland After Dark with a glittering, high-energy spectacle that takes iconic ‘80s themes to the sky.
  • The “Totally Minnie – You’re on DTV Video Shoot” will allow guests to bust a move and groove over at the Tomorrowland Stage for a dance party with Minnie and friends!

  • Guests will have the opportunity to see and mingle with favorite Disney friends of yesteryear, including Ariel, Roger Rabbit, friends from DuckTales and others!
  • As the tickets are limited, guests who attend the event can ride popular attractions in Disneyland park with less time waiting in line, and will also be allowed mix-in access to the park starting at 6 p.m. with the actual event starting at 9:00 PM. It should be noted that even though Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will have opened at Disneyland Park, the official event page states that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will NOT be open for the event.
  • As with any special event, guests will have the opportunity to commemorate their visit with limited event merchandise items, including apparel, and a commemorative Videopolis pin and tumbler.
  • 80’s Nite takes place on January 29th from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Disneyland park.
