Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite

Tomorrow night, Disneyland Park will throw it back to the radical 80s for the latest edition of the Disneyland After Dark series: 80s Nite. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evening will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland After Dark 80s Nite will be held on January 29th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.

Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite Character Line Up

Town Square

Mickey Mouse Mousercise

DuckTales Friends

Mickey’s Toontown (Gate)

Roger Rabbit

Fantasyland

Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket

Tomorrowland (Starcade)

Ewoks

Critter Country (Splash Mountain)

Bre’r Bear, Bre’r Fox, and Bre’r Rabbit

Royal Hall

Ariel and friend

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

C-3PO and R2-D2

Photo Ops

“it’s a small world” Mall

Fox and the Hound

Oliver and Company

Splash

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

The Black Cauldron

Star Wars Launch Bay

Tron

Event Logo

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Captain Rex

Fantasyland

Fantasyland Map

Tomorrowland Terrace

Totally Minnie Clapboard

Starcade

Hoth Cave

Speeder Bikes

Entertainment Schedule

Awesome After Dark – Fireworks to the Max!: 9:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m. Flashback to Videopolis!: 8:30 p.m – 01:00 a.m. (Fantasyland Theatre)

8:30 p.m – 01:00 a.m. (Fantasyland Theatre) Totally Minnie – You’re on DTV Video Shoot: 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m. (Tomorrowland Terrace)

9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m. (Tomorrowland Terrace) Dancing in the Streets – DJ Wendy: 9:40 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (The Hub)

9:40 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (The Hub) 80z All-Stars: 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m., 12:45 a.m. (Rivers of America)

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Bengal Barbecue

Teriyaki Glazed Spiced Ham and Pineapple Skewer Rice Plate

Hungry Bear Restaurant

HB-L.T. Specialty Burger

Fantasyland Popcorn Cart

Strawberry Dusted Popcorn

Red Rose Taverne

Sloppy Joe Specialty Burger

Butterscotch Frozen Yogurt Shake

Troubadour Tavern

Mickey Pretzel w/ Cheese

Gummiberry Juice

Foot-long Hot Dog

Foot-long Hot Dog with Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Frontierland Popcorn Cart

Cheddar Cheese Bacon Popcorn

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Ranch Seasoned Chicken Nachos

Mexican Pizza

Gelatin “Mosaic” Parfait

Stage Door Café

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café

Pepperoni Pizza Toasted Sandwich

Little Red Wagon

The Wagon-ade

The Cool Dog

Refreshment Corner

Burnin’ Hot Mac and Cheese Dog

New Orleans Square French Market Restaurant

Cheeseburger Mac

Beef Ravioli

Sprinkle Celebration Cake

Harbour Galley

Chicken Cup of Noodles

Orange-Pineapple Cooler

Mint Julep Bar

Bubble Gum Beignets

Alien Pizza Planet

SpaceDip Pizza

Satellite Stroganoff

Galactic Grill

Radical Rib Sandwich

Sloppy Joe Potato Morsels

Outrageous Orange

Main Street Churro Cart

Whipped Churro, Marshmallow Fluff Dipping Sauce

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

Peanut Butter Pieces Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

Blueberry Cheesecake Churro

Frontierland Churro Cart

Totally Chocolate Churro