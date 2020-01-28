Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite

Tomorrow night, Disneyland Park will throw it back to the radical 80s for the latest edition of the Disneyland After Dark series: 80s Nite. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evening will be, and more.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland After Dark 80s Nite will be held on January 29th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
- As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.
- Take a look at what the night has in store:
Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite Character Line Up
Town Square
- Mickey Mouse Mousercise
- DuckTales Friends
Mickey’s Toontown (Gate)
- Roger Rabbit
Fantasyland
- Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket
Tomorrowland (Starcade)
- Ewoks
Critter Country (Splash Mountain)
- Bre’r Bear, Bre’r Fox, and Bre’r Rabbit
Royal Hall
- Ariel and friend
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- C-3PO and R2-D2
Photo Ops
“it’s a small world” Mall
- Fox and the Hound
- Oliver and Company
- Splash
- Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
- The Black Cauldron
- Tron
- Event Logo
Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Captain Rex
Fantasyland
- Fantasyland Map
Tomorrowland Terrace
- Totally Minnie Clapboard
Starcade
- Hoth Cave
- Speeder Bikes
Entertainment Schedule
- Awesome After Dark – Fireworks to the Max!: 9:30 p.m.
- Flashback to Videopolis!: 8:30 p.m – 01:00 a.m. (Fantasyland Theatre)
- Totally Minnie – You’re on DTV Video Shoot: 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m. (Tomorrowland Terrace)
- Dancing in the Streets – DJ Wendy: 9:40 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (The Hub)
- 80z All-Stars: 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m., 12:45 a.m. (Rivers of America)
Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items
Bengal Barbecue
- Teriyaki Glazed Spiced Ham and Pineapple Skewer Rice Plate
Hungry Bear Restaurant
- HB-L.T. Specialty Burger
Fantasyland Popcorn Cart
- Strawberry Dusted Popcorn
Red Rose Taverne
- Sloppy Joe Specialty Burger
- Butterscotch Frozen Yogurt Shake
Troubadour Tavern
- Mickey Pretzel w/ Cheese
- Gummiberry Juice
- Foot-long Hot Dog
- Foot-long Hot Dog with Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese
Frontierland Popcorn Cart
- Cheddar Cheese Bacon Popcorn
Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante
- Ranch Seasoned Chicken Nachos
- Mexican Pizza
- Gelatin “Mosaic” Parfait
Stage Door Café
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
- Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake
Jolly Holiday Bakery Café
- Pepperoni Pizza Toasted Sandwich
Little Red Wagon
- The Wagon-ade
- The Cool Dog
Refreshment Corner
- Burnin’ Hot Mac and Cheese Dog
New Orleans Square French Market Restaurant
- Cheeseburger Mac
- Beef Ravioli
- Sprinkle Celebration Cake
Harbour Galley
- Chicken Cup of Noodles
- Orange-Pineapple Cooler
Mint Julep Bar
- Bubble Gum Beignets
Alien Pizza Planet
- SpaceDip Pizza
- Satellite Stroganoff
Galactic Grill
- Radical Rib Sandwich
- Sloppy Joe Potato Morsels
- Outrageous Orange
Main Street Churro Cart
- Whipped Churro, Marshmallow Fluff Dipping Sauce
Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Peanut Butter Pieces Churro
Fantasyland Churro Cart
- Blueberry Cheesecake Churro
Frontierland Churro Cart
- Totally Chocolate Churro