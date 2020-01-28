Full Character Line-Up, Specialty Food Menus, Entertainment Schedule and More Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: 80’s Nite

by | Jan 28, 2020 7:12 PM Pacific Time

Tomorrow night, Disneyland Park will throw it back to the radical 80s for the latest edition of the Disneyland After Dark series: 80s Nite. Ahead of that, we’re learning more about what characters guests attending the event will get to meet, what the entertainment line-up for the evening will be, and more.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland After Dark 80s Nite will be held on January 29th from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • As part of the festivities, guests can experience specialty character meet and greets, photo ops, entertainment, and more.
  • Take a look at what the night has in store:

Disneyland After Dark: 80s Nite Character Line Up

Town Square

  • Mickey Mouse Mousercise
  • DuckTales Friends

Mickey’s Toontown (Gate)

  • Roger Rabbit

Fantasyland

  • Pinocchio and Jiminy Cricket

Tomorrowland (Starcade)

  • Ewoks

Critter Country (Splash Mountain)

  • Bre’r Bear, Bre’r Fox, and Bre’r Rabbit

Royal Hall

  • Ariel and friend

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

  • C-3PO and R2-D2

Photo Ops

“it’s a small world” Mall

  • Fox and the Hound
  • Oliver and Company
  • Splash
  • Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • The Black Cauldron

Star Wars Launch Bay 

  • Tron
  • Event Logo

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

  • Captain Rex

Fantasyland

  • Fantasyland Map

Tomorrowland Terrace

  • Totally Minnie Clapboard

Starcade 

  • Hoth Cave
  • Speeder Bikes

Entertainment Schedule

  • Awesome After Dark – Fireworks to the Max!: 9:30 p.m.
  • Flashback to Videopolis!: 8:30 p.m – 01:00 a.m. (Fantasyland Theatre)
  • Totally Minnie – You’re on DTV Video Shoot: 9:00 p.m., 10:00 p.m., 11:00 p.m., 12:00 a.m. (Tomorrowland Terrace)
  • Dancing in the Streets – DJ Wendy: 9:40 p.m. – 01:00 a.m. (The Hub)
  • 80z All-Stars: 9:45 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:45 p.m., 12:45 a.m. (Rivers of America)

Specialty Food and Beverage Menu Items

Bengal Barbecue

  • Teriyaki Glazed Spiced Ham and Pineapple Skewer Rice Plate

Hungry Bear Restaurant

  • HB-L.T. Specialty Burger

Fantasyland Popcorn Cart

  • Strawberry Dusted Popcorn

Red Rose Taverne

  • Sloppy Joe Specialty Burger
  • Butterscotch Frozen Yogurt Shake

Troubadour Tavern

  • Mickey Pretzel w/ Cheese
  • Gummiberry Juice
  • Foot-long Hot Dog  
  • Foot-long Hot Dog with Bacon Mac ‘n’ Cheese

Frontierland Popcorn Cart

  • Cheddar Cheese Bacon Popcorn 

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante  

  • Ranch Seasoned Chicken Nachos
  • Mexican Pizza
  • Gelatin “Mosaic” Parfait

Stage Door Café

  • Spinach Artichoke Dip
  • Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Funnel Cake

Jolly Holiday Bakery Café 

  • Pepperoni Pizza Toasted Sandwich

Little Red Wagon 

  • The Wagon-ade
  • The Cool Dog

Refreshment Corner 

  • Burnin’ Hot Mac and Cheese Dog

New Orleans Square French Market Restaurant 

  • Cheeseburger Mac
  • Beef Ravioli
  • Sprinkle Celebration Cake

Harbour Galley

  • Chicken Cup of Noodles
  • Orange-Pineapple Cooler

Mint Julep Bar  

  • Bubble Gum Beignets

Alien Pizza Planet 

  • SpaceDip Pizza
  • Satellite Stroganoff

Galactic Grill

  • Radical Rib Sandwich
  • Sloppy Joe Potato Morsels
  • Outrageous Orange

Main Street Churro Cart

  • Whipped Churro, Marshmallow Fluff Dipping Sauce  

Tomorrowland Churro Cart

  • Peanut Butter Pieces Churro

Fantasyland Churro Cart

  • Blueberry Cheesecake Churro

Frontierland Churro Cart

  • Totally Chocolate Churro
