Disney Parks Blog to LiveStream the Super Bowl Celebration at Walt Disney World Resort on Monday, Feb 3

While many fans will be tuned into the big game on Sunday night, sports fans and Disney parks fans will remember that on Monday, a special player from the winning team of the Super Bowl will be on scene at Walt Disney World for a special parade, that according to the Disney Parks Blog, will be available to be seen via livestream.

What’s Happening:

Before we head into the weekend, Disney issued a quick reminder that Monday will be a special day of celebration at the Walt Disney World Resort

Hours after a star player from the winning team of Super Bowl LIV team shouts “I’m going to Disney World!” in Miami, he will participate in a celebratory parade down Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park

The livestream is scheduled to begin on the Disney Parks Blog Monday around 2:40 p.m. EDT.

Monday’s celebration continues a time-honored tradition of megastar athletes commemorating their greatest sports achievements at Disney theme parks.

For Disney, the “I’m going to Disney World” campaign goes to the heart of the company that strives every day to make magic and create lifelong memories for guests. Earlier this week, we were reminded

Please note, although a previous photo was used for this article, it will be highly suspect if New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees was somehow the honored MVP again this year in a game featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. The MVP for this year’s parade will be revealed on Sunday night.