Lovepop to Open New Location at Disney Springs in 2020

Fans of Lovepop’s amazing greeting cards will have even more chances to share special moments with friends and family during their visits to Walt Disney World. The company is opening a new location at Disney Springs in 2020.
What’s happening:
- Lovepop is expanding its presence at Disney Springs. The unique greeting card company will open a second location in Town Center later this year.
- Disney tweeted the news this morning along with pictures of the company’s stunning cards, including their newest arrival, The Child!
- Lovepop was founded by best friends John Wise and Wombi Rose. In 2015 the pair pitched their growing business on Shark Tank and accepted a deal from Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful.
- The company opened their first Walt Disney World location at Disney Springs in 2018.
- Guests will find the shop located in The Landing, right in front of Paddlefish restaurant.
More Disney Springs:
- In 2020 the boutique jewelry and accessory shop, Rustic Cuff will open their first Walt Disney World pop-up at The Landing.
- So much is happening at Walt Disney World’s shopping and entertainment district! Throughout the year, guests will discover new restaurants, stores, and entertainment at Disney Springs including:
- City Works Eatery & Pour House
- Ample Hills Creamery
- Cirque du Soleil
- M&M’S
