New Writer to Replace Jade Bartlett on “Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness”

Early last month, we reported that the original director of the upcoming Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness had stepped down from the project. According to the Hollywood Reporter, with the new director also comes a new writer as well, Michael Waldron.
What’s Happening:
- Michael Waldron is set to replace Jade Bartlett as the writer of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. Waldron is also the head writer for the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.
- Originally, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness was set to be Marvel’s first scary movie, but with the original director and now writer stepping down and being replaced, it is speculated that the film is being re-worked to appeal to a larger audience.
- Waldron has previously worked with writing duo Dan Harmon and Dino Stamatopoulos as well as on Cartoon Network’s Rick and Morty before becoming the head writer for the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, which will debut alongside two other titles on the popular streaming service, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
- This news comes on the heels of talks of director Sam Raimi (perhaps best known for bringing the 2002-2007 Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire to the big screen) to step in and take over Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios
- All the behind-the-scenes changes don’t seem to have any effect on the cast or basic plot of the film, with Benedict Cumberbatch set to reprise his role as the titular Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen set to make an appearance as Scarlet Witch, with Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, and Chiwetel Ejiofor rounding out the cast.
- Marvel had no comment at this time about the hiring of Michael Waldron for the film, though it can be surmised that Marvel is liking what they see from him as they have now given him this second Marvel project.
- As of press time, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is still set to hit theaters on May 7th, 2021.