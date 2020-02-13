Half Circle Inner Tubes Make a Splash at Blizzard Beach

by | Feb 13, 2020 2:14 PM Pacific Time

The best part about visiting Walt Disney World is that the weather is always warm enough for outdoor activities…well most of the time. One of the highlights of the Resort is their two full size water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon. We recently sent some of our staff to check out Blizzard Beach following its extended refurbishment and they sent back some great pictures.

What’s happening:

  • Blizzard Beach reopened last month following its seasonal refurbishment and the water park looks great. As seen in our pictures, several guest areas received painting touch ups and everything feels new.
  • The water park is themed to a ski resort and features all sorts of fun snow inspired puns such as Summit Plummet (the big water slide), and Avalunch (the snack bar).
  • Along with all of the minor updates, Blizzard Beach also introduced a new style of inner tube that’s open on one end. Take a look:

Inner Tube

Before you get too excited, there are only a limited number of these beauties available and they are only located in the lazy river. A Blizzard Beach Cast Member confirmed that they are new to the park following the refurbishment (and yes, they’ll be a Typhoon Lagoon too).

The nice thing about this style is that it allows a parent to easily navigate the lazy river with a young one in their lap, and for larger guests, these are less confining and much roomier.

1 of 3

Too Cute!

For a ski resort stuck in Central Florida, Blizzard Beach is full of charm and character. Just look at these cute details.

There’s even a snowman family enjoying a vacation and Walt Disney World.

The water park’s mascot, Joe Gator proudly shows off his ski patrol certificate…

…while it looks like this fellow had a run in with the cabin!

Snack Time

The water park serves Jofferey’s Coffee for guests who still need their daily caffeine fix, as well as other soft drinks and beer (for guests 21 and older).

1 of 3

And when hunger hits, there are several snack locations that are open, however, some only operate seasonally.

1 of 2

When it’s time to eat, guests will find a picnic area complete with umbrella covered tables.

1 of 2

View from the Top

Blizzard Beach is unique in that their biggest water slides are accessible by a (ski) lift chair. Not only is this a fun transportation, but it provides great views of the park.

Hello, Walt Disney World! From this vantage point, guests can see much of the resort including Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

And let’s not forget this fun sign for Joe Blow’s snow making company.

Back on the Ground

Guests can relax in the lazy river, or ride their favorite body sides, and for the little ones there’s an entire kiddie pool dedicated to them—full of fun obstacle course challenges.

1 of 4

Shopping and Souvenirs

It’s always a bummer when you forget some beach day essentials, but fortunately, Blizzard Beach has guests covered. From cover ups and towels, to flip flops and sunscreen guests can always purchase a forgotten item so they can still enjoy their play day.

At the end of the day (or during, we won’t judge), guests can pick up some pretty cool commemorative items too including everyone’s favorite: Spirit Jerseys!

1 of 3

The Rest of the Park

One of the picnic areas is currently under construction, but it looks like things are coming along nicely.

1 of 4

Finally, we love these chalet style buildings that remind us of more wintry destinations.

1 of 4

All photos by Rebekah Moseley

Comments

