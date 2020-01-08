Blizzard Beach Annual Refurbishment Extended Through January 18

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has extended its annual refurbishment through January 18. The park is scheduled to reopen on January 19.

What’s happening:

Walt Disney World has extended the dates of their annual refurbishment for Blizzard Beach.

The water park will remain closed through Saturday, January 18, 2020, and is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Over the summer, Disney revealed that Blizzard Beach would close in early September 2019

Guests visiting the resort during Blizzard Beach’s down time are encouraged to visit Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Typhoon Lagoon will remain open during this time and will close after day operation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 for its rehab.

