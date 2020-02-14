Universal Studios Launches “Let Yourself Woah” Campaign Featuring Kenan Thompson and Arturo Castro

by | Feb 14, 2020 11:22 AM Pacific Time

Universal Studios Resorts are launching a brand new campaign encouraging guests of all ages to “Let Yourself Woah.” Comedians Kenan Thompson and Arturo Castro serve as ambassadors for the campaign and know the importance of the ‘woah’ feeling.

What’s happening:

  • Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood cast comedic superstars Kenan Thompson and Arturo Castro in their new brand campaign, “Let Yourself Woah,” designed to showcase the dynamic range of emotions guests experience when visiting these world-renowned theme parks.
  • Because it’s easy to get wrapped up in the daily responsibilities of work, school, family or the ongoing debate of what to have for dinner, Universal Parks & Resorts developed this unique campaign to invite guests to escape to a place that immerses them in amazing “Woah” moments.
  • “Woah” represents the indescribable feelings guests have at Universal as they embark on epic adventures that can’t be experienced anywhere else:

  • “Let Yourself Woah” is a reminder for families and friends to let go and live in the moment. Across the Universal parks on both coasts, guests will scream together, laugh until they cry and enjoy outrageously-awesome experiences with those they care most about.

Kenan and Arturo Know What’s Up:

  • Who better to be the ambassadors of “Woah” than comedians Kenan Thompson and Arturo Castro?
  • Thompson currently stars on Saturday Night Live and earned fame as a teenager on the popular Nickelodeon ‘90’s sketch-comedy show, All That and sitcom, Kenan & Kel – both filmed on the Universal Orlando backlot.
  • Castro created and stars in a hit comedy series and vacationed at Universal’s parks growing up.

Discover the “Woah”:

  • Right now, guests can experience the “Woah” with special deals and packages, including:
    • Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free offer for Universal Orlando Resort
    • Saving up to $30 on online ticket purchases for Universal Studios Hollywood.
  • For more information about Universal Parks & Resorts, visit www.UniversalParks.com.

What they’re saying:

  • Kenan Thompson: “‘Woah’ means to me exactly what these parks do for you on a daily basis – on every ride, it’s like ‘Woah!’ Universal’s theme parks hold a special place in my heart and it’s amazing to see how much they’ve grown since I worked here as a teenager. And now to be part of a campaign for one of my favorite experiences in life…It’s almost like someone asking you if they can provide you an awesome time – of course, I say ‘bring it on!’”

  • Arturo Castro: “It is so exciting for me to be able to capture that ‘Woah’ feeling I always felt as a kid. I’ve been going to Universal since I was five years old, and bringing 25 of my family members to the parks last year was incredible! It’s our favorite place to visit, hands down.”
  • Alice Norsworthy, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for Universal Parks & Resorts: “Kenan and Arturo are an ideal match for ‘Let Yourself Woah.’ They both embody an outrageous sense-of-humor and the carefree spirit of hilarious fun within our parks, which is everything this new campaign represents. We’ve evolved so much in recent years and have worked very hard to continuously bring incredibly-popular ‘Woah’ moments to life. We’re delighted to work with Kenan and Arturo to share the excitement for what we have to offer our guests in an extraordinary new way.”
