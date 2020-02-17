New Future World East Passageway Opens at Epcot

by | Feb 17, 2020 10:17 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

A few big changes took place at Epcot this weekend as a new passageway around Future World opened and several favorite locations in the center of the park closed.

What’s happening:

  • As part of Epcot’s ongoing multi-year transformation, Future World is continuing to evolve and this past weekend, select areas were closed to guests.
  • As of February 16, the remaining areas in the center of Future World are no longer open:
    • Electric Umbrella
    • Pin Central
    • Nearby merchandise and outdoor vending carts
  • But there is good news! Guests can be make their way through Future World using one of the new park passageways including:
  • Additionally, FastPass+ kiosks will also be relocated and can be found at:
    • Future World East – on the right side of Test Track
    • Future World West – on the progress wall opposite from The Land pavilion
  • This weekend we sent our team to take photos of the new passageway and signage at Epcot. Let's take a look:

Welcome to Future World

Hello Epcot and Spaceship Earth! While the transformation means we’re saying goodbye to some beloved elements that made this park unique, Disney is finding ways to honor the legacy of Walt Disney World’s second gate.

As they approach Spaceship Earth, guests will encounter Cast Members with signs directing the way to The Land Pavilion and the Seas With Nemo and Friends, or Mission: SPACE and Test Track (which is currently undergoing refurbishment through February 26).

Follow those arrows!

Future World East Passage

Big bold signs point the way to Mission: SPACE, Mouse Gear and the Epcot Experience in the Odyssey pavilion.

Gotta stay, we love the bright colors and the throwback to the original Epcot font!

The new passageway is spacious and has walls on both sides with featuring striped lines in the new Epcot color scheme.

Formerly the Universe of Energy this big building will soon house Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!

Guests will also notice the two toned cement colors that add a little character to this passageway as well as unique new lighting fixtures located along the path.

Additionally this is where guests can now manually pick up FastPasses for select Future World attractions. Guests can still use the My Disney Experience app to make FastPass selections on their mobile devices.

Future World West Passageway

On the other side of the park the West passageway features another wide path…

bright signs…

and colorful walls.

This side also includes Fastpass kiosks for select attractions in The Land and Seas Pavilions.

New Epcot Map

The new map now features a grassy area in the center of Future World that used to be home to the Fountain of Nations and will become the park’s Festival Center in the coming years. 

RIP Fountain of Nations

Future World from World Showcase

When approaching Future World from World Showcase guests will see the giant mural wall (during the Festival of the Arts) as well as additional signs pointing to Future World attractions and the park exit.

Which way will you go?

Exiting the Park

Guests will be guided to the exit under the monorail track on the West side of the park.

This leads to the new tram drop off area that opened late last year.

What do you think of all of the changes happening at Epcot? Are you excited for the transformation or do you miss the original Park? Let us know!

All photos by Jeremiah Good. 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend