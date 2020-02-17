New Future World East Passageway Opens at Epcot

A few big changes took place at Epcot this weekend as a new passageway around Future World opened and several favorite locations in the center of the park closed.

What’s happening:

As part of Epcot’s ongoing multi-year transformation

As of February 16, the remaining areas in the center of Future World are no longer open: Electric Umbrella Pin Central Nearby merchandise and outdoor vending carts

But there is good news! Guests can be make their way through Future World using one of the new park passageways The existing Future World West passage near The Seas A new Future World East passage adjacent to the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Additionally, FastPass+ kiosks will also be relocated and can be found at: Future World East – on the right side of Test Track Future World West – on the progress wall opposite from The Land pavilion

This weekend we sent our team to take photos of the new passageway and signage at Epcot. Let's take a look:

Welcome to Future World

Hello Epcot and Spaceship Earth! While the transformation means we’re saying goodbye to some beloved elements that made this park unique, Disney is finding ways to honor the legacy of Walt Disney World’s second gate.

As they approach Spaceship Earth, guests will encounter Cast Members with signs directing the way to The Land Pavilion and the Seas With Nemo and Friends, or Mission: SPACE and Test Track (which is currently undergoing refurbishment through February 26).

Follow those arrows!

Future World East Passage

Big bold signs point the way to Mission: SPACE, Mouse Gear and the Epcot Experience in the Odyssey pavilion.

Gotta stay, we love the bright colors and the throwback to the original Epcot font!

The new passageway is spacious and has walls on both sides with featuring striped lines in the new Epcot color scheme.

Formerly the Universe of Energy this big building will soon house Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind!

Guests will also notice the two toned cement colors that add a little character to this passageway as well as unique new lighting fixtures located along the path.

Additionally this is where guests can now manually pick up FastPasses for select Future World attractions. Guests can still use the My Disney Experience app to make FastPass selections on their mobile devices.

Future World West Passageway

On the other side of the park the West passageway features another wide path…

bright signs…

and colorful walls.

This side also includes Fastpass kiosks for select attractions in The Land and Seas Pavilions.

New Epcot Map

The new map now features a grassy area in the center of Future World that used to be home to the Fountain of Nations and will become the park’s Festival Center in the coming years.

RIP Fountain of Nations

Future World from World Showcase

When approaching Future World from World Showcase guests will see the giant mural wall (during the Festival of the Arts) as well as additional signs pointing to Future World attractions and the park exit.

Which way will you go?

Exiting the Park

Guests will be guided to the exit under the monorail track on the West side of the park.

This leads to the new tram drop off area that opened late last year.

What do you think of all of the changes happening at Epcot? Are you excited for the transformation or do you miss the original Park? Let us know!

All photos by Jeremiah Good.