Preview: Luke Skywalker Gets a Yellow Lightsaber in Upcoming Issues of Marvel Comics’ “Star Wars”

Ah, the lightsaber… the weapon of a Jedi Knight. Not as clumsy or random as a blaster. You might call it an elegant weapon from a more civilized age. We’ve seen Star Wars protagonist Luke Skywalker wield a couple different lightsabers since his introduction in the original film more than forty years ago– his father Anakin’s blue “laser sword” passed down to him, and the green one he constructed for himself after he lost that heirloom in his duel against Darth Vader (AKA the Sith Lord formerly known as Anakin Skywalker) at Bespin’s Cloud City.

But now we’ll get to see Luke take up a third lightsaber– this time with a yellow blade– in the pages of Marvel’s Star Wars comic book, the current issues of which are set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

In an image released today by Marvel Comics (and viewable at the top of this post), we see the cover for the upcoming issue #6 of the publisher’s main Star Wars title. This installment is due out in May and evidently sees Luke somehow coming into possession of a yellow-bladed lightsaber at a point between Bespin and his arrival back on Tatooine to confront Jabba the Hutt. On a related note, the comic series has also begun exploring the mystery of what happened to that blue-bladed saber after its loss at Cloud City and prior to it coming into possession of pirate queen Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars #6 will be available in May wherever comic books are sold, while issues #3, 4, and 5 will be hitting stores in February, March, and April respectively. #1 and 2 are available now.