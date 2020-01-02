Comic Review – “Star Wars” (2020) #1

by | Jan 2, 2020 12:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

When I was a teenager, Lucasfilm issued a multi-media project called Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire, which endeavored to fill in the narrative gap between Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back and Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. To that date it was the only major storytelling venture set in that time period other than Marvel Comics’ by-then-non-canonical Star Wars comic book series, which was actually published in the time between the two movies’ releases in theaters in the early ‘80s.

Now Marvel is heading back to the post-The Empire Strikes Back era with its new-canon relaunch of the Star Wars comics under Lucasfilm’s (and Marvel’s) current owner Disney– Star Wars #1 was published this week, and the reset numbering indicates a new beginning for the title, despite the fact that it emphatically takes place in medias res when considering its context within the larger Star Wars saga.

Indeed, Star Wars #1 picks up immediately after the events of The Empire Strikes Back, with Han Solo having been frozen in Cabonite and captured by bounty hunter Boba Fett, and Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Lando Calrissian escaping on the Millennium Falcon with Chewbacca and the droids R2-D2 and C-3PO. Leia is understandably mistrustful of Lando due to his betrayal at Cloud City, while Luke is still reeling from the devastating reveal that Darth Vader is his father.

We find out that the Falcon didn’t quite make it back to the Rebel Alliance fleet without any difficulty– it turns out Imperial forces had tracked down two rebel cells and had engaged them in a colorful star-adjacent space battle, still raging upon the ship’s return. We get introduced to a new Imperial commander named Zahra who I suspect will serve as a major villain during this run of the comic, and it’s strongly indicated that we’ll also be spending a lot of time with Poe Dameron’s parents Kes and Shara, who were first introduced in Marvel’s Shattered Empire miniseries, which took place later in the timeline, after Return of the Jedi.

Writer Charles Soule (Star Wars: Lando, Star Wars: Obi-Wan and Anakin, Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Lord of the Sith) obviously already has a handle on how to tell stories with these characters, and he nails each of their individual voices. The conversations between Leia and Lando, in particular, sound as though they are being delivered directly through the mouths of actors Carrie Fisher and Billy Dee Williams, not to mention the typewriters of screenwriters like Lawrence Kasdan and Leigh Brackett. And artist Jesus Saiz (Doctor Strange, Captain America, Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) beautifully captures the cataclysmic atmosphere coming out of the end of Empire, while never sacrificing recognizable likenesses of all these familiar faces and locations.

I’m especially impressed by the emotional weight hanging over Luke as he attempts to come to terms with his parentage and the fact that this devastating truth delivered to him by his sworn enemy means his mentors Obi-Wan and Yoda deliberately misled him. I’m incredibly interested to follow Luke’s coming path in this series, as he adjusts to his newfound place in the galaxy and seeks out a means to construct his own lightsaber. But I imagine we’ll also see Leia and Lando’s relationship evolve, more interaction with the Damerons, and even the occasional appearance by Vader himself– though the Dark Lord is getting his own relaunched title beginning in February.

This is a very exciting time in Star Wars comic storytelling– I’ve said for years the absence of Han Solo would inject some much-needed internal conflict into this series which often felt as though it was treading water exploring the period after Episode IV – A New Hope. Lando’s presence is also a welcome one, as I’ve wanted to see that character fleshed out more since the Expanded Universe canon got wiped clean in 2012. I somehow doubt we’ll be meeting Dash Rendar or Prince Xizor along the way, but I am genuinely looking forward to seeing what this team comes up with as an alternative to the Shadows of the Empire strategy.

Star Wars (2020) #1 is available now wherever comic books are sold.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend