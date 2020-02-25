Happy Socks Releases “Onward” Inspired Purple Socks to Celebrate Release of the New Film

by | Feb 25, 2020 5:37 PM Pacific Time

Happy Socks is celebrating Disney and Pixar’s Onward with signature purple socks inspired by the ones seen in the film.

What’s Happening:

  • Happy Socks is teaming up with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the upcoming film, Onward, with an enchanting pair of socks inspired by one of the characters from the film. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to spend one more day with their dad after they use a spell to magically conjure him–half of him, anyway–right down to his signature purple socks. Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.
  • The special pair of purple Happy Socks will be available from 25th of February, 2020, available in sizes for adults and kids. Onward Happy Socks will be available at Concept Stores and online at Happysocks.com.
  • Onward also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, and Ali Wong. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.
  • Happy Socks began in 2008, when two friends shared a vision: to spread happiness by turning an everyday essential into a high-quality colorful design piece. While all Happy Socks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks concept stores, at selected retailers, and via happysocks.com.

ICYMI: Onward Merchandise News

  • Fantasy lovers and quest hunters of all ages won’t have to search far for epic jewelry inspired by Pixar’s new film Onward. This morning RockLove surprised fans and dropped their five-piece Onward collection that includes necklaces and a ring.
  • Although Pixar’s latest fantasy adventure won’t cometh into theatres for a bit longer, kids and adults can now go on their own quest… to their nearest McDonald’s. New Happy Meal toys inspired by the film have now ventured into the chain’s iconic Happy Meals.

 
 
Send this to a friend