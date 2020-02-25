Happy Socks Releases “Onward” Inspired Purple Socks to Celebrate Release of the New Film

Happy Socks is celebrating Disney and Pixar’s Onward with signature purple socks inspired by the ones seen in the film.

What’s Happening:

Happy Socks is teaming up with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the upcoming film, Onward, with an enchanting pair of socks inspired by one of the characters from the film. Set in a suburban fantasy world, Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to spend one more day with their dad after they use a spell to magically conjure him–half of him, anyway–right down to his signature purple socks. Onward releases in theaters on March 6, 2020.

with an enchanting pair of socks inspired by one of the characters from the film. Set in a suburban fantasy world, introduces two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), who embark on an extraordinary quest to spend one more day with their dad after they use a spell to magically conjure him–half of him, anyway–right down to his signature purple socks. releases in theaters on March 6, 2020. The special pair of purple Happy Socks will be available from 25th of February, 2020, available in sizes for adults and kids. Onward Happy Socks will be available at Concept Stores and online at Happysocks.com.

Happy Socks will be available at Concept Stores and online at Happysocks.com. Onward also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, and Ali Wong. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

also features the voices of Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Mel Rodriguez, Lena Waithe, and Ali Wong. Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Happy Socks began in 2008, when two friends shared a vision: to spread happiness by turning an everyday essential into a high-quality colorful design piece. While all Happy Socks are still designed in the Stockholm-based atelier, they are now sold in over 95 countries through Happy Socks concept stores, at selected retailers, and via happysocks.com.

