Disneyland Paris Releases Update Showing Progress During Extended Refurbishment of Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast

by | Feb 27, 2020 12:59 PM Pacific Time

Earlier this year, it was determined that Zurg needed more power cells at Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, and the Disneyland Paris attraction closed for an extended refurbishment. Today, our friends at Disneyland Paris have posted a video to YouTube hinting at everything that is being worked on during the downtime.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year, Disneyland Paris closed its popular Discoveryland attraction, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, for an extended refurbishment.
  • According to the video posted today, during this time they will be working on:
    • Waterproofing on the roofs and facades
    • New graphics at the attraction’s entrance
    • An upgrade of all interior and exterior lighting effects, switching to LED lights throughout the attraction
    • Complete repainting of the attraction and the queue
    • Replacement of interactive targets
  • The attraction originally opened at Disneyland Paris in 2006, replacing Le Visionarium (The Timekeeper) and is very similar to the Buzz Lightyear interactive shooting dark rides at Disney parks around the world, like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin in Walt Disney World, or Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters in Disneyland Park.
  • Buzz Lightyear’s Laser Blast is scheduled to reopen August 1st, 2020.

ICYMI Disneyland Paris News

  • Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and Disneyland Paris will celebrate in style with exciting entertainment offerings highlighting the Irish culture.
  • Disneyland Paris kicked off 2020 with an all new Frozen Celebration. From now till May 3rd, guests can enjoy limited-time food and beverage offerings and a chance to give a warm hug to everyone’s favorite talking snowman.
  • As a kid, or even as an adult, when we are told we are going to a Disney destination, our minds and imaginations soar with the possibilities of experiences that can be shared while at these magical places. The new TV spot for Disneyland Paris shows us these possibilities and reminds us that Disneyland Paris is Where Magic Gets Real.

Send this to a friend