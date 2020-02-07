Disneyland Paris, Disney Village to Host Saint Patrick’s Day Celebrations March 17th

Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and Disneyland Paris will celebrate in style with exciting entertainment offerings highlighting the Irish culture.
What’s happening:
- Disneyland Paris will celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with live entertainment and festive offerings throughout Parc Disneyland and Disney Village.
- Guests will be amazed by the Irish cultural festivities and charm, as Disney Village comes alive for an all-singing and dancing fun celebration of the Emerald Island.
- Don’t miss the entertainment and live concert dedicated to the Irish celebrations!
- The Saint Patrick's Day experiences are offered on March 17, 2020.
Join the celebration:
- All throughout March 17, sections of Parc Disneyland and Disney Village will feature live entertainment, decorations and activities for guests of all ages.
Town Square:
- Visitors will be immersed in a Saint Patrick atmosphere at the entrance with the presence of the Disney band.
Videopolis stage:
- 14 tap dancers will ignite the Videopolis stage in a new Irish dance performance, accompanied by three musicians playing instruments from the Celtic tradition (concertina, fiddle and harp).
- Disney Performing Arts will also showcase amateur groups during this Irish day.
- Mickey and Minnie, dressed in their traditional Irish costumes, will greet guests from the stage.
Around Videopolis:
- Guests can take advantage of free Irish motif makeup at the entrance to Videopolis.
Central Plaza:
- At nightfall and as part of the Disney Illuminations! Program, guests can admire the Dreams of Ireland night show that celebrates Emerald Isle and its culture.
Disney Village:
- The streets of the Disney Village will be in the colors of Saint Patrick's Day, with Irish music and dance entertainment and even Leprechauns.
- At Billy Bob’s, guests can attend the concert by the Doolin ’, a folk music group highlighting Irish traditions.
