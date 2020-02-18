Where Magic Gets Real: New TV Spot for Disneyland Paris Revealed

As a kid, or even as an adult, when we are told we are going to a Disney destination, our minds and imaginations soar with the possibilities of experiences that can be shared while at these magical places. The new TV spot for Disneyland Paris shows us these possibilities and reminds us that Disneyland Paris is Where Magic Gets Real.

What’s Happening:

Picture a world where the greatest stories ever told are brought to life in the most imaginative ways. A world made of happy times, surprising times, heroic, thrilling and fairy tale times. A world where Disney Characters, Pixar friends, Marvel Super Heroes and Star Wars legends make memories that stay with you forever and ever. A world like this takes you further than you could ever imagine. A magical world like no other. A world called Disneyland Paris.

The new TV spot for Disneyland Paris has been released and in it we see a young girl imagining the world of possibilities

Set to L'apprenti sorcier (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) by French composer Paul Dukas, music more commonly associated to Disney fans with the Fantasia sequence of the same name, we see a young girl walking and imagining the possibilities of her next visit to Disneyland Paris.

(The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) by French composer Paul Dukas, music more commonly associated to Disney fans with the sequence of the same name, we see a young girl walking and imagining the possibilities of her next visit to Disneyland Paris. Walking and facing straight ahead, we see many icons of the park, including the ghosts of Phantom Manor, the coaster tracks of Big Thunder Mountain, and the bellhops of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Two sequences will certainly capture the attention of park fans worldwide, one of which being Tie Fighters and Darth Vader, which in this instance represents Discoveryland’s Hyperspace Mountain, but also hints towards the future with the upcoming Star Wars area at Walt Disney Studios Paris (which looks a lot like a condensed version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from the U.S. Parks in previously revealed concept art replacement coming for Rock and Roller Coaster avec Aerosmit Avengers Campus Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

This is the latest ad for Disneyland Paris, but isn’t going quite as viral as a recent ad