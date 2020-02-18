Where Magic Gets Real: New TV Spot for Disneyland Paris Revealed

by | Feb 18, 2020 6:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As a kid, or even as an adult, when we are told we are going to a Disney destination, our minds and imaginations soar with the possibilities of experiences that can be shared while at these magical places. The new TV spot for Disneyland Paris shows us these possibilities and reminds us that Disneyland Paris is Where Magic Gets Real.

What’s Happening:

  • Picture a world where the greatest stories ever told are brought to life in the most imaginative ways. A world made of happy times, surprising times, heroic, thrilling and fairy tale times. A world where Disney Characters, Pixar friends, Marvel Super Heroes and Star Wars legends make memories that stay with you forever and ever. A world like this takes you further than you could ever imagine. A magical world like no other. A world called Disneyland Paris.
  • The new TV spot for Disneyland Paris has been released and in it we see a young girl imagining the world of possibilities
  • Set to L'apprenti sorcier (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) by French composer Paul Dukas, music more commonly associated to Disney fans with the Fantasia sequence of the same name, we see a young girl walking and imagining the possibilities of her next visit to Disneyland Paris.
  • Walking and facing straight ahead, we see many icons of the park, including the ghosts of Phantom Manor, the coaster tracks of Big Thunder Mountain, and the bellhops of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Two sequences will certainly capture the attention of park fans worldwide, one of which being Tie Fighters and Darth Vader, which in this instance represents Discoveryland’s Hyperspace Mountain, but also hints towards the future with the upcoming Star Wars area at Walt Disney Studios Paris (which looks a lot like a condensed version of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge from the U.S. Parks in previously revealed concept art). Also of note, the young star of the spot starts slinging her own spider-webs like a friendly, neighborhood, superhero we already know is landing soon at Disney California Adventure. With the replacement coming for Rock and Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith, does this mean Spidey will soon be joining Avengers Campus at the Walt Disney Studios Paris? Or is it a nod to Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel?
  • This is the latest ad for Disneyland Paris, but isn’t going quite as viral as a recent ad featuring a duckling setting off to Disneyland Paris to meet his hero, Donald Duck.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Comments

