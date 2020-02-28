New Disney+ Docuseries “Disney Insider” to Debut on Friday, March 20th

by | Feb 28, 2020 2:10 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Another behind-the-scenes docu-series is coming to Disney+ according to Decider, this one focusing on taking a weekly look at different projects going on throughout all the divisions of the company.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Insider is a new documentary series that will feature behind-the-scenes looks at various projects from all arms of the Walt Disney Company. From parks, and movies, to television and music, the weekly series will focus on three different stories all connected to what makes Disney storytelling so special and featuring the latest and most exciting projects in each new episode.
  • The first episode is set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 20th. The episode will feature Katy Perry taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the Hawaiian set of American Idol at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa. Also featured in the premiere episode is Grace VanderWaal who will discuss her acting debut in Disney+’s StarGirl, before getting into the making of the upcoming Pixar film, Onward with producer Kori Rae.
  • Disney Insider is the next in a growing list of backstage looks at various arms of the Walt Disney Company. Also featured on the popular streaming service are:
    • One Day At Disney – A full-length documentary following numerous Disney Cast Members in various roles showcasing their day-to-day efforts to make the magic come alive. A docu-series of the same name showcases even more cast members in several minutes long shorts each week.
    • The Imagineering Story – A Six-episode docu-series that details the history of one of the most fascinating divisions of the Walt Disney Company, following their triumphs (and even some of their failures) all leading into the future of the Disney Parks.
    • The Plausible Impossible An hour-long look at the animation process that was originally featured as an episode of the Disneyland television series in 1956.
    • The Pixar Story – A documentary by Leslie Iwerks that takes a look at what was once a struggling division of Lucasfilm that became the powerhouse animation studio we all know and love today.
    • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy – A 2004 documentary that focuses on the making of the original Star Wars trilogy and how influential the films became.
    • Waking Sleeping Beauty A look at what became known as “the renaissance of Disney Animation” from those who were there for it. From the struggles of The Black Cauldron to the record-breaking success of The Lion King, and all the studio politics therein are documented in this feature.
  • Disney Insider debuts on Disney+ Friday, March 20th.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend