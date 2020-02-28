New Disney+ Docuseries “Disney Insider” to Debut on Friday, March 20th

Another behind-the-scenes docu-series is coming to Disney+ according to Decider, this one focusing on taking a weekly look at different projects going on throughout all the divisions of the company.

Disney Insider is a new documentary series that will feature behind-the-scenes looks at various projects from all arms of the Walt Disney Company. From parks, and movies, to television and music, the weekly series will focus on three different stories all connected to what makes Disney storytelling so special and featuring the latest and most exciting projects in each new episode.

The first episode is set to debut on the streaming service on Friday, March 20th. The episode will feature Katy Perry taking viewers on a behind-the-scenes look at the Hawaiian set of American Idol at Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa before getting into the making of the upcoming Pixar film, Onward

Disney Insider is the next in a growing list of backstage looks at various arms of the Walt Disney Company.

