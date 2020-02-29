Construction Update – Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort-Magic Kingdom Walkway

Construction continues all around Walt Disney World as we draw closer and closer to the resort’s 50th anniversary next year. One of those ongoing construction projects is the new walkway being built connecting Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to Magic Kingdom. Take a look at how that project is coming along in the photos below.

Last year, Disney confirmed

Once the path is completed, The Transportation and Ticket Center, Disney’s Polynesian Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Magic Kingdom, and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will all be on the same path and can easily access each other by foot. With the pathway from Disney’s Polynesian Resort to Shades of Green, it can be argued that Shades of Green is also along this path.

Boat transportation can still be utilized for the Magic Kingdom resorts, as well as the Monorail for those resorts on the Monorail loop.

The new swing-bridge is being constructed over a maintenance canal that is used for the Electrical Water Pageant. It is unclear at this time if the new pathway will affect this performance in any way.