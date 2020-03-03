Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Hat by Kevin Rafferty Joins the Disney Parks Designer Collection

It’s just hours away until the grand opening of Walt Disney World’s newest attraction—Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway—and Disney has taken this time to announce something even more fun: a new Ear Hat! Joining the Disney Parks Designer Collection is a special hat designed by Imagineer Kevin Rafferty that features the iconic mouse duo enjoying a new adventure.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Ear Hat:

This colorful ear hat features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in the setting of “Perfect Picnic,” the cartoon featured in the finale of the attraction, and continues to delight as it lights up with bursting fireworks by the flip of a switch!

The back of the ear hat features the saying “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” from the attraction’s theme song and displays a picturesque car ride inside the hat itself!

Fans can visit shopDisney.com

Disney’s Hollywood Studios : Stage 1 Company Store Legends of Hollywood Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway kiosk

Disney Springs : Ever After Jewelry Co. & Accessories Disney’s Animal Kingdom Discovery Trading Company

EPCOT (Available on March 6): Art of Disney MouseGear

(Available on March 6): Magic Kingdom Park (Available on March 6): Uptown Jewelers

(Available on March 6):

Celebrating the opening of his latest project, Kevin Rafferty will appear at Stage 1 Company Store in Disney’s Hollywood Studios to sign the newest ear hat and his book, Magic Journey: My Fantastical Walt Disney Imagineering Career, on March 5 from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

