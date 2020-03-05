Season 3 of “DuckTales” Returns to Disney XD on April 4th

Who’s ready to solve some mysteries and rewrite history? Disney Channel’s animated series DuckTales returns for an action packed third season this April.

What’s happening:

Season three of DuckTales will debut with two new episodes Saturday, April 4 (9:30 am EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW

Featuring appearances by classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy and favorites from TaleSpin, Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, the new season finds the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world's greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge's past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost.

Synopsis:

“The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.”

DuckTales cast:

David Tennant ( Doctor Who ) as Scrooge McDuck

Danny Pudi ( Community ) as Huey

Ben Schwartz ( Parks and Recreation ) as Dewey

Bobby Moynihan ( Saturday Night Live ) as Louie

Kate Micucci ( Garfunkel and Oates ) as Webby Vanderquack

Beck Bennett ( Saturday Night Live ) as Launchpad McQuack

Toks Olagundoye ( Castle ) as Mrs. Beakley

Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck

Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Della Duck, Donald Duck’s twin sister and the nephews’ mother

Season three guest stars include:

Giancarlo Esposito ( Breaking Bad )

Selma Blair ( Hellboy )

Kristofer Hivju ( Game of Thrones )

Bebe Neuwirth ( Cheers )

Retta ( Parks and Recreation )

Stephanie Beatriz ( Brooklyn Nine-Nine )

Jaleel White ( Family Matters )

Doug Jones ( Hellboy )

Clancy Brown ( The Shawshank Redemption )

James Marsters ( Buffy the Vampire Slayer )

Hugh Bonneville ( Downton Abbey )

Abby Ryder-Fortson ( Ant-Man and the Wasp )

Tress MacNeille ( Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures )

Bill Farmer ( Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures )

James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway's Hamilton )

Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Creative team:

Matt Youngberg ( Ben 10: Omniverse )

Co-executive producer and story editor: Francisco Angones (Disney XD’s Wander Over Yonder )

Art director: Sean Jimenez (Disney’s Gravity Falls )

The series is a production of Disney Television Animation

