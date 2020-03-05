Season 3 of “DuckTales” Returns to Disney XD on April 4th

by | Mar 5, 2020 2:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Who’s ready to solve some mysteries and rewrite history? Disney Channel’s animated series DuckTales returns for an action packed third season this April.

What’s happening:

  • Season three of DuckTales will debut with two new episodes Saturday, April 4 (9:30 am EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
  • Featuring appearances by classic Disney characters Daisy Duck, Goofy and favorites from TaleSpin, Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck, the new season finds the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world’s greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost.

Synopsis:

  • “The animated comedy-adventure series chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.”

DANNY PUDI, BEN SCHWARTZ, BOBBY MOYNIHAN

DANNY PUDI, BEN SCHWARTZ, BOBBY MOYNIHAN

DuckTales cast:

  • David Tennant (Doctor Who) as Scrooge McDuck
  • Danny Pudi (Community) as Huey
  • Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as Dewey
  • Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) as Louie
  • Kate Micucci (Garfunkel and Oates) as Webby Vanderquack
  • Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Launchpad McQuack
  • Toks Olagundoye (Castle) as Mrs. Beakley
  • Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck
  • Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as Della Duck, Donald Duck’s twin sister and the nephews’ mother

Season three guest stars include:

  • Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad)
  • Selma Blair (Hellboy)
  • Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones)
  • Bebe Neuwirth (Cheers)
  • Retta (Parks and Recreation)
  • Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
  • Jaleel White (Family Matters)
  • Doug Jones (Hellboy)
  • Clancy Brown (The Shawshank Redemption)
  • James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)
  • Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey)
  • Abby Ryder-Fortson (Ant-Man and the Wasp)
  • Tress MacNeille (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures)
  • Bill Farmer (Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures)
  • James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s Hamilton)
  • Adam Pally (Sonic the Hedgehog)

Creative team:

  • DuckTales is executive produced by:
    • Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse)
  • Co-executive producer and story editor:
    • Francisco Angones (Disney XD’s Wander Over Yonder)
  • Art director:
    • Sean Jimenez (Disney’s Gravity Falls)
  • The series is a production of Disney Television Animation

More DuckTales:

  • Later in the year, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort will debut Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure, an interactive scavenger hunt that invites guests to join the Duck family in search of priceless treasure via the Play Disney Parks mobile app.
  • Also new is a three-issue comic book series, DuckTales: Faires and Scares, from IDW Publishing.
  • Merchandise from Disney Parks, Experiences & Consumer Products continues to be available at retailers nationwide.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend