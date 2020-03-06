Disney Releases New Christina Aguilera Single “Loyal Brave True” for Upcoming Movie “Mulan”

Singer, songwriter, actress, and Disney Legend Christina Aguilera has released a new single for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan. The song is available from select streaming and downloading platforms.
What’s happening:
- Earlier today, Christina Aguilera dropped a new single “Loyal Brave True” for the upcoming Disney film, Mulan.
- Aguliera is no stranger to the story of Mulan having recorded the pop version of “Reflection” for the 1996 animated film.
- This new song shares some similarities with “Reflection” as Mulan questions her inner strength, but unlike the original, “Loyal Brave True” comes from a girl who’s already left her family and is in the midst of the challenges of war facing the grim reality that she probably won’t make it home.
- Aguliera’s powerful vocals give the ballad its soul and richness making for a great listening experience.
- In addition to releasing the song, Disney Music VEVO shared a lyric video:
- “Loyal Brave True” is available for on demand streaming and download wherever fans access their favorite Disney music.
https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/mulan-official-playlist/pl.23c4b4d60ec34d28bacf940fc3e5de53
Mulan stars:
- Yifei Liu as Mulan
- Donnie Yen as Commander Tung
- Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan
- Yoson An as Cheng Honghui
- Gong Li as Xianniang
- Jet Li as the Emperor
Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th, and tickets are on sale now.