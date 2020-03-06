Disney Releases New Christina Aguilera Single “Loyal Brave True” for Upcoming Movie “Mulan”

Singer, songwriter, actress, and Disney Legend Christina Aguilera has released a new single for the live-action version of Disney’s Mulan. The song is available from select streaming and downloading platforms.

What’s happening:

Earlier today, Christina Aguilera dropped a new single “Loyal Brave True” for the upcoming Disney film, Mulan .

. Aguliera is no stranger to the story of Mulan having recorded the pop version of “Reflection” for the 1996 animated film

This new song shares some similarities with “Reflection” as Mulan questions her inner strength, but unlike the original, “Loyal Brave True” comes from a girl who’s already left her family and is in the midst of the challenges of war facing the grim reality that she probably won’t make it home.

Aguliera’s powerful vocals give the ballad its soul and richness making for a great listening experience.

In addition to releasing the song, Disney Music VEVO

“Loyal Brave True” is available for on demand streaming and download

https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/mulan-official-playlist/pl.23c4b4d60ec34d28bacf940fc3e5de53

Mulan stars:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Cheng Honghui

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

Mulan arrives in theaters on March 27th, and tickets are on sale now.