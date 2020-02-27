Disney Shares Behind the Scenes Stunt Video for “Mulan,” Tickets Now Available

With the theatrical premiere of Mulan, just a month away, Disney has begun pre-selling movie tickets. In addition to the tickets, the studio has also revealed a behind the scenes look at the stunts created for the film.

What’s happening:

Disney’s live-action remake of Mulan tickets are on sale now

Along with releasing tickets, Walt Disney Studios shared a behind the scenes video highlighting the stunt work for the film’s epic battles:

The clip features director Niki Caro, the film’s cast, and the stunt team talking about the work and training that went into creating and filming larger than life fighting scenes.

Synopsis:

“When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

Get your tickets:

Don’t miss the chance to be among the first to view this exciting live-action film inspired by the Chinese narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan” and Disney’s animated classic.

Fans can purchase tickets through their favorite movie theater, and venues like Alamo Drafthouse

Mulan stars:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Tzi Ma as Zhou

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Honghui

Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor