First Look at the Merchandise Coming to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure

We have learned a lot of new details about Avengers Campus, the new land opening this July at Disney California Adventure, today. In addition to details about the attractions, characters and food and beverage offerings we will see in the land, Disney has also shared new information regarding the merchandise offerings guests will be able to find in the new land.

At the WEB Suppliers store, guests will find the latest WEB inventions, including interactive Spider-Bots much like the ones seen in the new attraction, as well as a Spider-Man action figure that comes with and interacts with two of its own mini Spider-Bots and Funko Pop! Figurines, plus a take-home kit so aspiring heroes can create their own spider webs.

Spider-Bot – Guests will be able to build and battle their Spider-Bots to gain a new sidekick as they train to be a part of the next generation of Super Heroes.

Spider-Bot Tactical Upgrades and Spider-Man Backpack – Guests will be able to customize their Spider-bots with tactical upgrades to harness the powers of some of their favorite heroes, like Black Widow, Iron Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and The Wasp. Sold separately, the Spider-Man backpack is perfect for carrying all your Super Hero-in-training essentials, including your very own Spider-Bot.

S.T.E.M. Compound Kits – Using these kits, guests can learn the science behind some of their favorite Super Heroes as they create webs like Spider-Man or Gamma Glow Goo inspired by the Hulk.

WEB Youth Apparel and Spider-Man Costume – Young recruits who are looking to gear up for Super Hero training will find a variety of apparel items featuring the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man at WEB Suppliers, including a brand new Spider-Man costume.

The nearby Campus Supply Pod is the place to power up with official Avengers Campus logo gear, from tees, hats, drinkware, and other Super Hero Supplies.

Avengers Campus Family Apparel and WEB Household and Novelty Items – Guests will find all the gear they need to train alongside some of their favorite Super Heroes including apparel, accessories and a variety of household and novelty items like beaker-inspired mugs, toothpick holders, notepads, trading pins and patches.

Spider-Man Light Goggles and Web Shooters – Super Heroes-in-training can pick up these light-up goggles, which feature 17 unique Spidey-inspired expressions. Sold separately, these new Web-Shooters cuff around the wrists and feature authentic lights and sounds.

Avengers Campus Funko Pop! Vinyl Figurines – No merchandise collection would be complete without seom Funko Pop! Vinyl figures.Avengers Campus will feature Disney Parks exclusive figures, including Spider-Man with a Spider-Bot and Iron Man’s Avengers Campus exclusive Mark 80 suit.

Avengers Campus will open at Disney California Adventure on July 18.