Disneyland Paris Announces It Will Close Earlier Than Previously Stated, On March 14th

Although it was earlier announced that the parks of Disneyland Paris would be closing at the end of business on Sunday, March 15th, a Tweet sent out by Disneyland Paris has confirmed that they will actually be closing earlier, on Saturday, March 15th.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has announced that both Parc Disneyland and Walt Disney Studios Paris would be closed from March 14th, through the end of the month due to concerns surrounding the spread of coronavirus. This is an update from an earlier announced closure that was set to begin at the end of business on Sunday, March 15th.
- No reason was stated for the earlier closing aside from “updated direction from French authorities.”
- Though the parks of Disneyland Paris are set to close, Disney Village and the hotels of Disneyland Paris will remain open.
- Disneyland Resort in California is set to close at the end of business on Friday, March 13th, with those hotels closing at the end of the weekend. Downtown Disney District is scheduled to remain open.
- Parks of Walt Disney World in Florida will close at the end of business on Sunday, March 15th. The Walt Disney World hotels and Disney Springs will remain open.
- Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have been closed since January 25th, with select establishments at Shanghai Disneyland slowly beginning to reopen.
- Tokyo Disneyland has been closed since earlier this month, and has had its closure extended into April.