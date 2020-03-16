Universal to Close Universal-Owned Venues at CityWalk in Hollywood March 17th

Universal Studios Hollywood has made further adjustments to their operation at Universal CityWalk as more develops surrounding COVID-19.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that as of tomorrow, March 17th, the Universal-owned venues will close.
- The announcement:
“As we continue to make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and be responsive to current conditions, we have additional operational changes to announce at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood:
Universal will close its owned and operated venues beginning Tuesday, March 17.
Individual tenants may elect to remain open for business; please call to confirm operating hours before visiting.
We are working hard to take care of the needs of our team members and guests and have created flexible options to accommodate all guests who have purchased tickets to visit our destination. For further assistance, guests can call 1-866-258-6546 for more information. We will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and follow the guidance of appropriate health agencies. We recommend that you check back with us prior to visiting.”
- Universal Studios Hollywood closed on March 14th, and is expected to stay closed until the end of the month. The original intent was to leave all aspects of CityWalk open, but new guidance issued by federal and local governments have paved the way for this change in the operation.
- Universal Studios Orlando and Islands Of Adventure closed on March 16th, with the intent to keep CityWalk and the hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort open, but Orlando’s CityWalk will now close on March 17th, with the resorts being open until 5:00 PM on Friday, March 20th.