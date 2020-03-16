Universal to Close Universal-Owned Venues at CityWalk in Hollywood March 17th

Universal Studios Hollywood has made further adjustments to their operation at Universal CityWalk as more develops surrounding COVID-19.

“As we continue to make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and be responsive to current conditions, we have additional operational changes to announce at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood:

Universal will close its owned and operated venues beginning Tuesday, March 17.

Individual tenants may elect to remain open for business; please call to confirm operating hours before visiting.

We are working hard to take care of the needs of our team members and guests and have created flexible options to accommodate all guests who have purchased tickets to visit our destination. For further assistance, guests can call 1-866-258-6546 for more information. We will continue to monitor this ongoing situation and follow the guidance of appropriate health agencies. We recommend that you check back with us prior to visiting.”