Universal Orlando Resort Hotels, CityWalk to Temporarily Close This Week

Universal Orlando Resort announced the temporary closure of its theme parks as a result of the spread of COVID-19. Today, the resort announced that Universal CityWalk and the resort hotels will temporarily close as well.

Universal CityWalk at Universal Orlando will close at midnight tonight (Monday, March 16).

All of the Universal Orlando Resort hotels will close at 5 PM on Friday, March 20.

Universal Orlando anticipates these closures lasting through the end of the month.

The temporary closure of Universal Studios Florida also means a premature ending to the park’s annual Mardi Gras event.

What they’re saying: