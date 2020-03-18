“A Celebration of the Music from Coco” Coming to Disney+ This April

This April, relive your favorite musical moments from Pixar's Coco when Disney brings A Celebration of the Music from Coco to Disney+. Featuring live musical performances from the November 2019 Hollywood Bowl special event, this delightful program is one the whole family will love.

What’s happening:

Fans of Coco will soon be able to enjoy the live performances from this fall’s Live-to-Film Concert Experience on Disney+.

This morning Disney+ revealed that they are bringing A Celebration of the Music from Coco to the streaming platform on April 10th.

to the streaming platform on April 10th. Filmed over two nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, in November 2019, this exciting spectacle combines live musical performances intercut with scenes from the movie to tell one complete and unique story.

The live event featured an all-star lineup of special guests including: Benjamin Bratt Eva Longoria Carlos Rivera Miguel Alanna Ubach Alex Gonzalez Jaime Camil Lele Pons Rudy Mancuso Natalia Jimenez

