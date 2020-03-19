Empty Magic Kingdom Flyover Video Released by WKMG 6

by | Mar 19, 2020 10:55 AM Pacific Time

Orlando’s local WKMG 6 News, Click Orlando, has shared an hour-long flyover of Orlando’s theme parks, starting with Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World and proceeding on to Universal Studios, Sea World, Gatorland, and Fun Spot. Check it out below:

DISNEY GHOST TOWN

SKY 6 OVER DISNEY: Theme parks are closed through March due to the coronavirus. Here's a look at Disney World, which is a ghost town. More info here –> https://bit.ly/2U3v6bW

Posted by News 6 WKMG / ClickOrlando on Monday, March 16, 2020

The first twenty-minutes are spent on Magic Kingdom, which is closed to Guests and mostly empty, but you will see a few service workers in the park. Construction has reportedly stopped, but at 12:45 you can see construction teams actively working on cranes on Cinderella Castle.

Other areas of interest include water features still running, likely to prevent pipes from having issues later when they get turned back on. The Casey Jr. Splash & Soak Station is spraying water as the camera flies over Storybook Circus.

Some of this footage isn’t that interesting and can be obtained by a pre-opening flyover of the parks, such as all of the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway vehicles parked neatly in a row, or Splash Mountain logs sitting in the trough at the bottom of the flume. If you didn’t know better, you could assume this footage was captured on any morning before the park opens to Guests. You can see more screenshots from the video in the gallery below.

The Walt Disney World Resort is currently closed until March 31st. For more information about the company-wide impacts the Coronavirus has had on the Walt Disney Company, click here.

 
 
