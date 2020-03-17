Construction Projects Have Been Paused at Walt Disney World

The Orlando Business Journal has confirmed that construction projects at Walt Disney World have shut down during the park closures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
What’s Happening:
- Construction projects across Walt Disney World are currently on hold while the parks remain closed.
- This includes the highly anticipated TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom plus Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and the greater EPCOT makeover.
- Disney has not made any announcements about how this will affect the scheduled opening of these attractions and new guest areas.
- Walt Disney World theme park operations were suspended after Saturday, March 14th, and resort hotels are scheduled to close this Friday, March 20th.
- The news of the pause in Disney’s construction projects arrives following the CDC’s new guidelines that gatherings of ten or more individuals should be canceled.
- Click here for more information on the Walt Disney Company’s impacts due to Coronavirus.
