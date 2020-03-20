ESPN to Air Encore Presentation of 30 for 30 Documentary “O.J.: Made in America” Starting March 23

ESPN has announced they will be showing the 5-part 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights starting on Monday, March 23rd.

ESPN will air an encore presentation of the 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights in primetime from March 23-26.

over four nights in primetime from March 23-26. The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, premiered on ABC

It is perhaps the defining cultural tale of 20th-century America, one that centers around two of our country’s greatest fixations: race and celebrity.

Directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America explores these themes in tracing a personal journey, from how Orenthal James Simpson first became a football star, to why the country fell in love with him off the field, to his being accused of murdering his ex-wife, his subsequent acquittal and then ultimately serving a jail sentence for another crime.

The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN as follows:

Monday, March 23 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 1 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2

Tuesday, March 24 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3

Wednesday, March 25 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4

Thursday, March 26 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 5

All parts of O.J.: Made in America are also available for streaming on ESPN+.

are also available for streaming on ESPN+.

