ESPN to Air Encore Presentation of 30 for 30 Documentary “O.J.: Made in America” Starting March 23

by | Mar 20, 2020 9:53 AM Pacific Time

ESPN has announced they will be showing the 5-part 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights starting on Monday, March 23rd.

What’s happening:

  • ESPN will air an encore presentation of the 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights in primetime from March 23-26.
  • The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, premiered on ABC/ESPN in June 2016, and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.
  • It is perhaps the defining cultural tale of 20th-century America, one that centers around two of our country’s greatest fixations: race and celebrity.
  • Directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America explores these themes in tracing a personal journey, from how Orenthal James Simpson first became a football star, to why the country fell in love with him off the field, to his being accused of murdering his ex-wife, his subsequent acquittal and then ultimately serving a jail sentence for another crime.
  • The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN as follows:
  • Monday, March 23
    • 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 1
    • 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2
  • Tuesday, March 24
    • 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2
    • 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3
  • Wednesday, March 25
    • 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3
    • 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4
  • Thursday, March 26
    • 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4
    • 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 5
  • All parts of O.J.: Made in America are also available for streaming on ESPN+.
  • Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com.

Send this to a friend