ESPN to Air Encore Presentation of 30 for 30 Documentary “O.J.: Made in America” Starting March 23

ESPN has announced they will be showing the 5-part 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights starting on Monday, March 23rd.
- ESPN will air an encore presentation of the 30 for 30 documentary O.J.: Made in America over four nights in primetime from March 23-26.
- The film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2016, premiered on ABC/ESPN in June 2016, and won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature at the 89th Academy Awards in February 2017.
- It is perhaps the defining cultural tale of 20th-century America, one that centers around two of our country’s greatest fixations: race and celebrity.
- Directed by Ezra Edelman, O.J.: Made in America explores these themes in tracing a personal journey, from how Orenthal James Simpson first became a football star, to why the country fell in love with him off the field, to his being accused of murdering his ex-wife, his subsequent acquittal and then ultimately serving a jail sentence for another crime.
- The full episodic documentary will air on ESPN as follows:
- Monday, March 23
- 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 1
- 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2
- Tuesday, March 24
- 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 2
- 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3
- Wednesday, March 25
- 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 3
- 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4
- Thursday, March 26
- 7 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 4
- 9 pm ET – O.J.: Made in America – Part 5
- All parts of O.J.: Made in America are also available for streaming on ESPN+.
- Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com.
