ESPN8: The Ocho Returns for Special Presentation on Sunday March 22

by | Mar 19, 2020 8:43 AM Pacific Time

The Ocho is coming back! This Sunday, March 22, ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of wild and wacky sports programming. Starting at Midnight ET, fans can enjoy some of the world’s lesser known sports such as Cherry Pit Spitting, Marble Racing, Spikeball, and Slippery Stairs. Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation”…

What’s happening:

  • There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.
  • This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.
  • The line-up includes:
    • Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.

  • 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.
  • Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.

  • Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.
  • 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.

ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events

Please note all programming is scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd

Time (ET)

Program

Network

Midnight

Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle

ESPN8

2 am

World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship

ESPN8

4 am

U.S. Open Ultimate Championships

ESPN8

6 am

2019 Spikeball College Championship

ESPN8

7 am

2019 Las Vegas Highland Games

ESPN8

7:30 am

Putt Putt Championships

ESPN8

8 am

2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship

ESPN8

9 am

E:60 as part of The Ocho

ESPN8

9:30 am

51st National Stone Skipping Competition

ESPN8

10:30 am

2007 World Sport Stacking Championships

ESPN8

11:30 am

2019 World Sign Spinning Championship

ESPN8

Noon

2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship

ESPN8

1 pm

2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship

ESPN8

2 pm

European TramDriver Championship

ESPN8

3 pm

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

ESPN8

3:30 pm

46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship

ESPN8

4 pm

Professional Arm Wrestling Championships

ESPN8

4:30 pm

2019 Golden Tee World Championship

ESPN8

5 pm

2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

ESPN8

5:30 pm

E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual

ESPN8

6:30 pm

America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada

ESPN8

7:30 pm

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs

ESPN8

8 pm

Slippery Stairs: College Tour

ESPN8

8:30 pm

2019 Death Diving World Championship

ESPN8

9:30 pm

Dodge Juggle 3

ESPN8

10:30 pm

Moxie Games 3

ESPN8

 
 
