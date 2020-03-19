ESPN8: The Ocho Returns for Special Presentation on Sunday March 22

The Ocho is coming back! This Sunday, March 22, ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of wild and wacky sports programming. Starting at Midnight ET, fans can enjoy some of the world’s lesser known sports such as Cherry Pit Spitting, Marble Racing, Spikeball, and Slippery Stairs. Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation”…
What’s happening:
- There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.
- This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.
- The line-up includes:
- Stupid Robot Fighting League: Created in New Zealand by John Espin (Yes, that is his actual name.), Stupid Robot Fighting is a rather unique form of fighting that pits two life-sized hanging puppets controlled by an operator sitting behind each Stupid Robot.
- 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs: Races in which both participants and spectators are marbles.
- Cherry Pit Spitting: The 46th Annual Cherry Pit-Spitting Competition is held each year in Eau Claire, Mich., with one goal for competitors—to spit the farthest cherry pit.
- Sign Spinning: The 12th Annual World Sign Spinning Championship, held in Las Vegas, brought together AArrow Sign Spinners from more than 50 cities and a dozen countries to asses style, execution, and technical sign spinning ability.
- 2007 World Sport Stacking Championships: Sport stacking can be an individual or team sport where participants stack specially designed cups in predetermined sequences as fast as possible.
- 2019 Death Diving World Championship: An amateur diving sport performed from a 10m platform with separate competitions for Classic and Freestyle.
ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events
Please note all programming is scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd
Time (ET)
Program
Network
Midnight
Johnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff Battle
ESPN8
2 am
World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World Championship
ESPN8
4 am
U.S. Open Ultimate Championships
ESPN8
6 am
2019 Spikeball College Championship
ESPN8
7 am
2019 Las Vegas Highland Games
ESPN8
7:30 am
Putt Putt Championships
ESPN8
8 am
2019 IDEAL Electricians National Championship
ESPN8
9 am
E:60 as part of The Ocho
ESPN8
9:30 am
51st National Stone Skipping Competition
ESPN8
10:30 am
2007 World Sport Stacking Championships
ESPN8
11:30 am
2019 World Sign Spinning Championship
ESPN8
Noon
2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating Championship
ESPN8
1 pm
2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World Championship
ESPN8
2 pm
European TramDriver Championship
ESPN8
3 pm
2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
ESPN8
3:30 pm
46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship
ESPN8
4 pm
Professional Arm Wrestling Championships
ESPN8
4:30 pm
2019 Golden Tee World Championship
ESPN8
5 pm
2018 Classic Tetris World Championship
ESPN8
5:30 pm
E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty Mutual
ESPN8
6:30 pm
America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada
ESPN8
7:30 pm
2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
ESPN8
8 pm
Slippery Stairs: College Tour
ESPN8
8:30 pm
2019 Death Diving World Championship
ESPN8
9:30 pm
Dodge Juggle 3
ESPN8
10:30 pm
Moxie Games 3
ESPN8