ESPN8: The Ocho Returns for Special Presentation on Sunday March 22

The Ocho is coming back! This Sunday, March 22, ESPN2 will become ESPN8: The Ocho for a day of wild and wacky sports programming. Starting at Midnight ET, fans can enjoy some of the world’s lesser known sports such as Cherry Pit Spitting, Marble Racing, Spikeball, and Slippery Stairs. Cue that “palpable hue of anticipation”…

What’s happening:

There is always a place for a full 24-hours of seldom seen sports so Sunday, March 22 on ESPN2 will be just that, a full day of exciting content from Ocho stunts past.

This will be the fourth edition of ESPN8: The Ocho since the initiative began in the summer of 2017, inspired by the 2004 hit movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller.

featuring Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller. The line-up includes: Stupid Robot Fighting League



ESPN8: The Ocho Full Schedule of Events

Please note all programming is scheduled for Sunday, March 22nd