ESPN to Celebrate Tom Brady with Seven-Hour Marathon of Classic Games on March 22

This Sunday, ESPN will celebrate legendary quarterback Tom Brady, with a seven-hour programming marathon highlighting some of his biggest moments in football.

ESPN will present a seven-hour programming marathon this Sunday, March 22, highlighting Tom Brady’s Championship performances with the New England Patriots over the past two decades.

The combination of NFL’s Greatest Games and Super Bowl Highlights specials will feature nine seminal games – including condensed versions of all six Super Bowl victories – from Brady’s time with the Patriots.

The seven-hour block begins at 12 pm ET with NFL's Greatest Games: 2001 AFC Divisional Round, Brady's first playoff game (the Tuck Rule Game) – a 16-13 overtime win against the Oakland Raiders in a snowstorm at Foxboro Stadium.

At 6:30 pm, NFL's Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII concludes the marathon with a look back at Brady's final Super Bowl appearance when he led the Pats to two scores in the fourth quarter for a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

This week, Brady announced he was leaving the Patriots after 20 seasons to become a free agent.

The most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, the three-time league MVP has won six Super Bowl titles (in nine appearances) while leading the Patriots to 17 straight years with 10 or more wins – the longest streak in NFL history.

ESPN’s Tom Brady Programming Marathon (Sunday, March 22)

Time (ET) Game 12 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: 2001 AFC Divisional Round (New England Patriots vs Oakland Raiders) Tom Brady’s first playoff game – a 16-13 overtime win against the Raiders in a snowstorm at Foxboro Stadium (Tuck Rule Game). 1:30 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI (Patriots vs St. Louis Rams) Brady and the Patriots’ first Super Bowl Championship, a 20-17 upset victory over the St. Louis Rams and their “Greatest Show on Turf” offense. 3 pm Super Bowl XXXVIII Highlights (Patriots vs Carolina Panthers) Brady leads the Patriots to their second Super Bowl victory in three seasons, beating the Panthers 32-29 to launch the team’s dynastic run. 3:30 pm Super Bowl XXXIX Highlights (Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles) The Patriots win back-to-back Super Bowl titles with a 24-21 victory over the Eagles, culminating a run of three championships in four seasons. 4 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: 2014 AFC Divisional Round (Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens) Patriots overcame two 14-point deficits against Baltimore, and Brady threw his 46th career playoff TD pass, surpassing Joe Montana for most in NFL history. 4:30 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XLIX (Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks) In the final seconds, the Patriots defense intercepted the ball in the end zone to secure a 28-24 win over the Seahawks. Brady and the Patriots offense scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. 5:30 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LI (Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons) Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady engineers the largest comeback in Super Bowl history en-route to a 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons. 6 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: 2018 AFC Championship Game (Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs) After winning the overtime coin-toss, Brady led the Patriots 75 yards in 13 plays for a game-winning TD against KC to advance to Super Bowl LIII. 6:30 pm NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl LIII (Patriots vs Los Angeles Rams) In his last Super Bowl appearance with the Patriots, Brady led the team to two scores in the fourth quarter for a 13-3 win over the Rams.

