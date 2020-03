Disney’s Aulani Resort Scheduled to Temporarily Close to Guests on March 24th

One day after sharing an updated travel advisory to guests, Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii has issued a statement that they will be closed starting Tuesday, March 24th, at 5:00 pm local time.

The Statement:

“In line with state guidance, in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members, Aulani Resort will close beginning 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24-Tuesday, March 31”

