Disney’s Aulani Shares Updated Travel Advisory FAQ’s, Resort to Stay Open at This Time

Yes, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is open, but the resort has shared a travel advisory and answered some frequently asked questions about operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What’s happening:

Disney’s Aulani resort is still welcoming guests and has no plans to temporarily close at this time.

However, the resort has suspended some of their activities and offerings out of caution and for the wellbeing of guests and Cast Members.

Aulani has also outlined some frequently asked questions

How is Aulani Resort responding to COVID-19, commonly referred to as novel coronavirus?

Aulani Resort remains open, although some offerings will be closed from Friday, March 20 to March 31, 2020, in line with state guidance, an abundance of caution and in the best interests of our Guests and Cast Members.

We will continue to implement preventive measures in line with recommendations and the input of our company’s medical teams.

For example, we have increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing high-touch surfaces, and we are providing information about illness prevention to our Cast Members.

Which offerings are closing?

The following will be unavailable starting Friday, March 20 through March 31, 2020: KA WA’A Lū’au Makahiki –The Bounty of the Islands ‘AMA‘AMA – Contemporary Island Cooking The ’Ōlelo Room Little ‘Opihi's – Beachside Kiosk Aunty’s Beach House Laniwai – A Disney Spa Painted Sky: HI Style Studio Mikimiki Fitness Center

The following events will be cancelled until further notice: ‘Ohana Disney Movie Nights Aloha Fun Shake-A-Shaka Pool Party

The following operational modifications will also take place: Off the Hook and Wailana Pool Bar will continue to be open with no bar seating. The poolside menu will continue to be offered from those locations via takeout service only. Kālepa’s Store and Hale Manu boutique will limit the number of people allowed in the stores at any given time. Pau Hana Room – Community Hall will remain open. However, all premium and free programming will be suspended.

Guests and Disney Vacation Club Members who have reservations that are impacted by these changes will be contacted.

Are there any changes to the change or cancellation policy related to COVID-19?

Walt Disney Travel Company is making a temporary adjustment to its policy on change fees for vacations at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa.

The following applies only to leisure package bookings made through Walt Disney Travel Company: Until further notice, Disney will waive the Disney-imposed $50 change fee for Aulani packages. Guests may move their reservation to a future date in 2020. Changes are subject to availability, and the guest is responsible for paying any increase in price resulting from the change. In addition, any change fees assessed by other suppliers must be paid, and some products or services may be nonrefundable. If air transportation has been ticketed, the Guest will be responsible for any increase in airfare as well as any change fee assessed by the airline. For guests who purchased travel insurance, there is an updated policy in effect until further notice. Up to 24 hours prior to arrival, guests may modify their arrival dates and maintain coverage under the protection policy as long as there is not a claim on the original travel dates. Some events and dining experiences may not be offered on the new dates and may be nonrefundable. This temporary policy does not apply to changes made for groups, meetings, and other room block bookings. If a vacation is cancelled, all applicable cancellation fees continue to apply. For reservations made through Disney Reservation Center or Aulani.com, please call (866) 443-4763 between the hours of 7:00 AM and 9:00 PM (PT).

Information for Disney Vacation Club Members is available here

Where can I get information about disease and illness prevention in Hawaii?