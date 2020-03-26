Disney+ To Release Disneynature “Elephant” on April 3rd Alongside “Dolphin Reef”

Disney+ just announced that Disneynature Elephant will now be released on April 3rd, 2020, alongside another Disneynature premiere, Dolphin Reef.

What’s Happening:

will premiere on Disney+ on April 3rd, 2020, in celebration of Earth Month. “Elephant follows African elephant Shani and her spirited son Jomo as their herd make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert. Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”

Elephant is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Alastair Fothergill, and produced by Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Roy Conli.

, narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman. “Dolphin Reef follows Echo, a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin who can’t quite decide if it’s time to grow up and take on new responsibilities. Dolphin society is tricky, and the coral reef that Echo and his family call home depends on all of its inhabitants to keep it healthy. But Echo has a tough time resisting the many adventures the ocean has to offer.”

will also debut on Disney+ on April 3rd. In addition, behind-the-scenes documentaries on all three films will join Disney+ that day: In the Footsteps of Elephant, A Life on the Edge and Diving with Dolphins.

Celebrate Earth Month with National Geographic on Disney+: