Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney

Looks like Disney has brought on a big name for a future project. Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a unique voiceover deal with the studio.

What’s happening:

According to The Hollywood Reporter

Markle will reportedly provide voiceover for an unnamed Disney project and the company in turn will donate to Elephants Without Borders

Of course, right now all anyone can do is speculate what Markle’s project with Disney will be, however, earlier this month Disney+ released a teaser previously unannounced program “Elephant.”

Reports indicate that Markle’s Disney deal was signed before news broke of her and Prince Harry’s plan to step down from their “senior” roles in the royal family.

ICYMI: