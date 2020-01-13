Meghan Markle Reportedly Signs Voiceover Deal with Disney

Looks like Disney has brought on a big name for a future project. Meghan Markle has reportedly signed a unique voiceover deal with the studio.
What’s happening:
- According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly signed a deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to an elephant charity.
- Markle will reportedly provide voiceover for an unnamed Disney project and the company in turn will donate to Elephants Without Borders—a conservation group based in Botswana dedicated to education, research, and protection of African elephants.
- Of course, right now all anyone can do is speculate what Markle’s project with Disney will be, however, earlier this month Disney+ released a teaser for what’s coming to the platform in 2020, which included a previously unannounced program “Elephant.”
- Reports indicate that Markle’s Disney deal was signed before news broke of her and Prince Harry’s plan to step down from their “senior” roles in the royal family.
ICYMI:
- Disney has long been involved in wildlife conservation efforts, working with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and their Species Survival Plan.
- Last Fall, Prince Harry served as guest editor on National Geographic’s Instagram sharing photos of trees as part of the “Looking Up” project.
- In late October, ABC aired the documentary special Harry and Meghan: An African Journey interviewing the couple during one of their visits to Africa.