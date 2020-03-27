SeaWorld Furloughs 90% of Its Workforce Amid Global Coronavirus Pandemic

WESH-2 NBC in Orlando is reporting that SeaWorld has filed an indefinite furlough with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that will temporarily put on hold over 90% of its workforce after this coming Tuesday, March 31. After that point, these employees will not be paid by the Orlando-based company until further notice.

This is of course in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected the tourism and theme park industries across the globe and shuttered the Disney, Universal, and Cedar Fair parks here in the United States. SeaWorld Entertainment also owns Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, and Sesame Place, in addition to its SeaWorld and Aquatica parks in the United States– all of which are affected by the above-mentioned SEC filing.

What’s happening:

90% of SeaWorld Entertainment’s workforce will be put on furlough beginning next Wednesday, April 1. This means that they will be put on temporary hold until the parks are able to reopen after the coronavirus epidemic subsides.

Earlier this month, SeaWorld announced that its parks would be temporarily closing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as part of the nationwide effort to control transmission of the disease.

At this point it is unclear when SeaWorld and its subsidiary parks may reopen, and other theme parks across the US and the world have recently extended their temporary closures.

