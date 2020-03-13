SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Temporarily Closing All Theme Parks

SeaWorld will be temporarily closing its theme parks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19.
- SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio will temporarily close effective on Monday, March 16 and will remain closed through the end of the month.
- Additionally, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be closed for the same timeframe.
- SeaWorld announced their decision to close their parks after Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando temporarily closed their parks in similar fashion.
What they’re saying:
- SeaWorld statement: “As part of our continued commitment to the safety of our guests and Ambassadors, and out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily closing all of our theme parks, effective March 16, though the end of the month. During this time essential personnel, including animal care experts, will continue to look after the health, safety and nutritional needs of the animals in our care. Out animal rescue and rehabilitation operations will also continue to operate. SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment will continue to pay our full-time Ambassadors during this period.”