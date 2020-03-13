SeaWorld, Busch Gardens Temporarily Closing All Theme Parks

SeaWorld will be temporarily closing its theme parks due to the spread of the novel coronavirus — also known as COVID-19.

SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego and SeaWorld San Antonio will temporarily close effective on Monday, March 16 and will remain closed through the end of the month.

Additionally, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg will be closed for the same timeframe.

