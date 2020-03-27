Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort Theme Parks Extend Closures, Parks to Remain Closed “Until Further Notice”

In a not-entirely-unexpected move, Disney announced today that they would not be opening their parks at the end of March as originally planned. Instead, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resorts will remain closed until further notice.

What’s Happening:

Disney announced today that they would not be opening their parks at the end of March as originally planned when they closed all domestic parks earlier this month due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

At this time, Disney says the parks will remain closed “until further notice” as they continue to monitor the situation.

While no reopening date was announced, Disney says they will continue paying their hourly parks and resorts Cast Member through April 18th.

Of note, rival Universal Studios announced earlier this week

It was assumed that the Disneyland Resort in California would not open at the end of March as intended when California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an 8-week “Shelter-in-place” mandate that would also close any non-essential businesses.

Additionally, earlier this week Orange and Osceola Counties announced stay-at-home mandates valid through April 9th.

For the latest on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting The Walt Disney Company as well as for FAQs about the closures, visit our updates page

What they’re saying:

Statement posted to Disney Parks News Twitter Account: “While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain The Walt Disney Company’s top priority. As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. The Walt Disney Company has been paying its Cast Members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts Cast Members through April 18.”

