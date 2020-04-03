Dwayne Johnson Takes to Instagram to Respond to News of “Jungle Cruise” Release Delay

With the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe right now, Disney has announced that they would be rescheduling the release of many of their upcoming films, including the anticipated Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Shortly after, Johnson took to Instagram to share the news and his feelings about it.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-iOjqiFu5y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

What’s Happening: