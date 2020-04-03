Dwayne Johnson Takes to Instagram to Respond to News of “Jungle Cruise” Release Delay

With the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe right now, Disney has announced that they would be rescheduling the release of many of their upcoming films, including the anticipated Jungle Cruise starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Shortly after, Johnson took to Instagram to share the news and his feelings about it.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-iOjqiFu5y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, we reported that the Walt Disney Company has altered their movie release schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One the films that has arguably been the most affected was Disney’s Jungle Cruise which wasn’t delayed a matter of months, but rather the entire year, now scheduled to be released in the Summer of 2021.
- Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram earlier to share his thoughts on the matter, expressing understanding and sympathizes with the decision saying the delay will allow the world more “emotional confidence.”
- He captioned the message: “Sharing a biz update in the world of entertainment and movies. Our @disneystudios JUNGLE CRUISE is officially pushed by one year to be released JULY 30, 2021. I feel great and bullish about this date as it gives us time for Disney to be fully operational in all their businesses – theme parks, hotels, cruise ships, but more importantly, it gives the world time to bounce back to living confidently, productively and joyously once again.
- Thank you, Disney leadership team. And thank you to all the fans worldwide. The movie will be worth the wait. Stay healthy, my friends. D”
- Jungle Cruise isn’t the only movie that has been affected by the rescheduling. Among others, Disney’s Mulan, which was previously set to make its theatrical debut on March 27, is now planned to hit theaters July 24. Marvel’s Black Widow which was planned for May 1, will now debut on November 6.