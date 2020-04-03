Third “Ant-Man” Film Taps “Rick & Morty” Alum As Writer

The third installment of the Ant-Man series has found its writer in the form of Rick & Morty’s Jeff Loveness, according to The Hollywood Reporter,
What’s Happening:
- Peyton Reed is returning to direct a third Ant-Man film and will be working with the writer who has been tapped to pen the films, Jeff Loveness.
- Loveness has most recently been working as a writer and co-producer of the hit Cartoon Network series, Rick & Morty. He also has a strong comedic background, not just with Rick & Morty, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is where he began his career for several seasons and writing for awards shows like the Oscars and the Emmys, as well as the White House Correspondents Dinner. He also has previous Marvel experience as well, writing for Spider-Man and others.
- Reportedly, the deal was closed in the beginning of the Hollywood shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Loveness is already working on the new script.
- Few details have been released regarding the new movie, including plot details or a release date, but Paul Rudd is expected to reprise his role as Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man. This would mark Rudd’s fifth appearance as the character, after the two Ant-Man films, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.
- When last we saw Scott Lang and company, they were happily reunited after defeating Thanos at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder were scheduled to begin production later this year, but complications from the COVID-19 pandemics delayed the shoots and have completely changed Disney’s release and production schedules, possibly delaying this third Ant-Man film as well.
- No official announcement from the Walt Disney Company has been made about the new film, and a release date is unknown at this time.