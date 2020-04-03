Third “Ant-Man” Film Taps “Rick & Morty” Alum As Writer

by | Apr 3, 2020 4:53 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The third installment of the Ant-Man series has found its writer in the form of Rick & Morty’s Jeff Loveness, according to The Hollywood Reporter,

What’s Happening:

  • Peyton Reed is returning to direct a third Ant-Man film and will be working with the writer who has been tapped to pen the films, Jeff Loveness.
  • Loveness has most recently been working as a writer and co-producer of the hit Cartoon Network series, Rick & Morty. He also has a strong comedic background, not just with Rick & Morty, but Jimmy Kimmel Live! Is where he began his career for several seasons and writing for awards shows like the Oscars and the Emmys, as well as the White House Correspondents Dinner. He also has previous Marvel experience as well, writing for Spider-Man and others.
  • Reportedly, the deal was closed in the beginning of the Hollywood shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Loveness is already working on the new script.
  • Few details have been released regarding the new movie, including plot details or a release date, but Paul Rudd is expected to reprise his role as Scott Lang, better known as Ant-Man. This would mark Rudd’s fifth appearance as the character, after the two Ant-Man films, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.
  • When last we saw Scott Lang and company, they were happily reunited after defeating Thanos at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame.
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder were scheduled to begin production later this year, but complications from the COVID-19 pandemics delayed the shoots and have completely changed Disney’s release and production schedules, possibly delaying this third Ant-Man film as well.
  • No official announcement from the Walt Disney Company has been made about the new film, and a release date is unknown at this time.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend