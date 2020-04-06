Disney Cruise Line Cancels Additional Sailings for the Disney Wonder Through June

by | Apr 6, 2020 11:19 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney Cruise Line has announced the cancelation of additional sailings for the Disney Wonder with departures through the end of June. The decision comes after the news that several of the ship's Cast Members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

What’s happening:

  • With the landscape ever-changing for business amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line has decided to cancel another round of sailings for the Disney Wonder.
  • Disney Cruise Line had already suspended travel for their entire fleet, cancelling departures through April 28th. Now they have extended the cancellation of the Disney Wonder departures through June 29.
  • This news follows reports that 38 Disney Wonder crew members have tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Cruise Law News writes that as of Saturday evening (April, 4th), “the captain of the Disney Wonder announced over the ship’s intercom that 38 crew members on the cruise ship are positive for the virus.”
  • Last month, the ship docked in the Port of San Diego and it was later confirmed that a passenger who disembarked tested positive for the virus.
  • At that time, no other passengers or crew had shown symptoms of the disease. However one crew member tested positive for Influenza A and B as well as pneumonia as was to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.
  • Following disembarkation and health screenings, passengers and crew were told to self quarantine for 14-days.
  • According to Cruise Law News, other than to discharge waste, the Disney Wonder has remained in port.

Cancelled Disney Wonder sailings:

  • 9-Night Hawaiian Cruise – April 29
  • 10-Night Hawaiian Cruise – May 8
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – May 18
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – May 25
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 1
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 8
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 15
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 22
  • 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 29
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend