Disney Cruise Line Cancels Additional Sailings for the Disney Wonder Through June

Disney Cruise Line has announced the cancelation of additional sailings for the Disney Wonder with departures through the end of June. The decision comes after the news that several of the ship's Cast Members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

What’s happening:

With the landscape ever-changing for business amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line has decided to cancel another round of sailings for the Disney Wonder.

Disney Cruise Line had already suspended travel for their entire fleet, cancelling departures through April 28th extended the cancellation

This news follows reports that 38 Disney Wonder crew members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Cruise Law News

Last month, the ship docked in the Port of San Diego and it was later confirmed that a passenger who disembarked tested positive for the virus

At that time, no other passengers or crew had shown symptoms of the disease. However one crew member tested positive for Influenza A and B as well as pneumonia as was to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.

Following disembarkation and health screenings, passengers and crew were told to self quarantine for 14-days.

According to Cruise Law News

Cancelled Disney Wonder sailings: