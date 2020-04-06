Disney Cruise Line has announced the cancelation of additional sailings for the Disney Wonder with departures through the end of June. The decision comes after the news that several of the ship's Cast Members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
What’s happening:
- With the landscape ever-changing for business amid the coronavirus pandemic, Disney Cruise Line has decided to cancel another round of sailings for the Disney Wonder.
- Disney Cruise Line had already suspended travel for their entire fleet, cancelling departures through April 28th. Now they have extended the cancellation of the Disney Wonder departures through June 29.
- This news follows reports that 38 Disney Wonder crew members have tested positive for COVID-19.
- Cruise Law News writes that as of Saturday evening (April, 4th), “the captain of the Disney Wonder announced over the ship’s intercom that 38 crew members on the cruise ship are positive for the virus.”
- Last month, the ship docked in the Port of San Diego and it was later confirmed that a passenger who disembarked tested positive for the virus.
- At that time, no other passengers or crew had shown symptoms of the disease. However one crew member tested positive for Influenza A and B as well as pneumonia as was to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.
- Following disembarkation and health screenings, passengers and crew were told to self quarantine for 14-days.
- According to Cruise Law News, other than to discharge waste, the Disney Wonder has remained in port.
Cancelled Disney Wonder sailings:
- 9-Night Hawaiian Cruise – April 29
- 10-Night Hawaiian Cruise – May 8
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – May 18
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – May 25
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 1
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 8
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 15
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 22
- 7-Night Alaska Cruise – June 29