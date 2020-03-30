Disney Cruise Line Suspends Departures Through April 28th, Offers Cruise Credit or Full Refund to Impacted Guests

Disney Cruise Line has decided to suspend departures through April 28th. Disney is offering guests who were scheduled to sail during this time the choice between a cruise credit for a future sailing or a full refund.

What’s happening:

Disney Cruise Line has announced they are suspending departures through April 28th. The news was posted this morning to the Cruise Line’s official website

At this time, Disney Cruise Line is offering guests impacted by these cancellations a cruise credit for a future sailing or a full refund.

Statement from Disney:

“With the wellbeing of our guests and team members as our top priority and in line with direction from health experts and government officials, Disney Cruise Line has decided to extend the suspension of all new departures through Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Guests currently booked on affected sailings will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing within 15 months of their original sail date or a full refund.

These guests and travel agents will receive an email from us outlining details and next steps.

Guests who booked their reservation through a travel agent should contact them directly with any questions.

Those who booked directly with Disney Cruise Line and have questions after receiving their email from us should call us at (866) 325-2112 or (407) 566-3510.”

Impacted Sailings:

Disney Magic Departures and returns from April 2-30

Disney Wonder Departures and returns from April 5-29

Disney Dream Departures and returns from March 30-May 1

Disney Fantasy Departures and returns from April 4-May 2



Sailings Departing from Canada

On Friday, March 13, 2020, the Canadian government announced they will not allow any ship with more than 500 passengers to dock in any Canadian port from now until July 1, at the earliest.

The Disney Wonder has sailings that are scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver beginning April 29.

We are currently evaluating various options and have not made changes to any itineraries.

Once a decision is made, we will reach out to guests booked on these sailings.

Disney Magic European Sailings

Currently, we have not made any changes to our European itineraries, which are not scheduled to begin until mid-May.

We continue to monitor global developments and follow the guidance of public health authorities, as well as officials in our ports of call.

We will notify Guests of any necessary itinerary changes.

Good to know:

Updates will be posted online as new information becomes available and guests with specific questions may reach out to our Call Center at (866) 325-2112 or (407) 566-3510 or contact their travel agent.

Please note that call volumes may be high.