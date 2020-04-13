Disney On Broadway Shares Instructional Dance Video for “Arabian Nights” from “Aladdin”

Disney On Broadway has released a new instructional video teaching fans how to dance the opening number “Arabian Nights” from Aladdin.

What’s happening:

Fans looking for a fun way to stay active at home while listening to Disney music will love this new video from Disney on Broadway.

Nikki Long, Dance Captain for Aladdin , is teaching audiences everywhere how to dance the opening number from the hit Broadway show.

, is teaching audiences everywhere how to dance the opening number from the hit Broadway show. Long is joined by ensemble cast members, Jennifer Rias and Donald Jones and together, the trio gives easy to follow instructions so everyone at home can dance along with them!

More Disney on Broadway: