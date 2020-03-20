Broadway’s Genie, James Monroe Iglehart Performs a Disney Medley From Home for Good Morning America

With the current situation in the world today, the need for “social distancing” doesn’t make it easy for live performances on morning news and talk shows. That didn’t stop Broadway’s Genie, James Monroe Iglehart from belting out a few Disney tunes this morning on Good Morning America from his own home via webcam.

What’s Happening:

With live performances and group gatherings currently halted, Broadway's James Monroe Iglehart was featured on this morning's Good Morning America

Iglehart is widely known for his Tony-winning performance of the Genie in Disney's Broadway version of Aladdin. He left the company of that show in 2017, and can also be heard as the voice role of Lance Strongbow in Tangled: The Series.

In this morning's video performance, Iglehart sings a short medley of Disney tunes, including Hakuna Matata, Go The Distance, and complete with props, Friend Like Me, and Beauty and the Beast.

The live video from his home was also shown on the big screens outside the ABC studio in New York in Times Square.

