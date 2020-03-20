Freeform Invites Viewers to Go On An Adventure With Their Favorite Disney Princesses This Weekend

If you’ve exhausted your streaming service watchlist and looking for programming this weekend, Freeform has announced their Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend, this weekend!

What’s Happening:

Stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with “Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend,” a two-day programming event featuring beloved princess classics, starting Saturday, March 21st and continuing through Sunday, March 22nd. Freeform invites you to watch and tweet along using the hashtag #FunDay.

Below is a list of the movies airing during the “Princess Funday” weekend:

Saturday, March 21

8:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful

11:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries

1:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

4:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

8:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

10:55 p.m. – Matilda

Sunday, March 22

7:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful

10:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries

12:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

3:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

5:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

7:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Ice Age

ICYMI: