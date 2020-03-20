Freeform Invites Viewers to Go On An Adventure With Their Favorite Disney Princesses This Weekend

by | Mar 20, 2020 2:13 PM Pacific Time

If you’ve exhausted your streaming service watchlist and looking for programming this weekend, Freeform has announced their Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend, this weekend!

What’s Happening:

Stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with “Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend,” a two-day programming event featuring beloved princess classics, starting Saturday, March 21st and continuing through Sunday, March 22nd. Freeform invites you to watch and tweet along using the hashtag #FunDay.

Below is a list of the movies airing during the “Princess Funday” weekend:

Saturday, March 21

8:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful

11:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries

1:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

4:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

6:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

8:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

10:55 p.m. – Matilda

Sunday, March 22

7:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful

10:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries

12:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

3:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas

5:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog

7:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen

9:55 p.m. – Matilda

12:00 a.m. – Ice Age

ICYMI:

  • In keeping with their trend of releasing their movies early during the spread of COVID-19, Disney has announced that Pixar’s Onward will be available on digital in the U.S. tonight (March 20) and will be coming to Disney+ on April 3.
  • At a time when all of the Disney Parks are closing and many families are being forced to stay home, Disney+ has announced that it will bring the hit film Frozen 2 to the platform three months earlier than expected.
 
 
Send this to a friend