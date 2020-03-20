Freeform Invites Viewers to Go On An Adventure With Their Favorite Disney Princesses This Weekend

If you’ve exhausted your streaming service watchlist and looking for programming this weekend, Freeform has announced their Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend, this weekend!
What’s Happening:
Stay inside this weekend and let your favorite heroines transport you to new worlds with “Freeform’s FunDay Princess Weekend,” a two-day programming event featuring beloved princess classics, starting Saturday, March 21st and continuing through Sunday, March 22nd. Freeform invites you to watch and tweet along using the hashtag #FunDay.
Below is a list of the movies airing during the “Princess Funday” weekend:
Saturday, March 21
8:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful
11:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries
1:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
4:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
6:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
8:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
10:55 p.m. – Matilda
Sunday, March 22
7:00 a.m. – Oz the Great and Powerful
10:00 a.m. – The Princess Diaries
12:40 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
3:20 p.m. – Disney’s Pocahontas
5:20 p.m. – Disney’s The Princess and the Frog
7:25 p.m. – Disney’s Frozen
9:55 p.m. – Matilda
12:00 a.m. – Ice Age
ICYMI:
- In keeping with their trend of releasing their movies early during the spread of COVID-19, Disney has announced that Pixar’s Onward will be available on digital in the U.S. tonight (March 20) and will be coming to Disney+ on April 3.
- At a time when all of the Disney Parks are closing and many families are being forced to stay home, Disney+ has announced that it will bring the hit film Frozen 2 to the platform three months earlier than expected.