A Day at the Sanctum Sanctorum, “X-Men The Animated Series” Watch-Along Headline This Week on Marvel LIVE!

Marvel has shared a schedule for this week on “Marvel LIVE!” and it includes a day at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum and a special watch-along of X-Men The Animated Series, as well as much more exciting Marvel-themed content.
- Starting today (April 14) at 3 PM ET, true believers can learn how to draw the Merc with a Mouth himself with Deadpool artist Mike Hawthorne.
- You can watch here:
Grab a chimichanga and strap in for a LIVE lesson on how to draw Deadpool from artist @MikeHawthorne! ✍️ https://t.co/nfY2l3A0XL
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 14, 2020
- On Wednesday, April 15, web heads can experience one of the most popular PlayStation games of all-time, with “Marvel Let’s Play: Marvel’s Spider-Man” at 3 PM ET.
- Then on Thursday at 10 AM ET, Marvel fans can see what its like to spend a day in the home of the Sorcerer Supreme with “A Day at the Sanctum Sanctorum.”
- At 1:30 PM that day, Marvel Comics fans can check out an interview with “Runaways” writer Rainbow Rowell.
- Finally, on Friday, April 17, humans an mutants alike can tap into some nostalgia with an “X-Men The Animated Series” watch-along starting at 8 PM ET.
- You can find all of this marvelous content on the official Marvel Twitter account.
